Iran war LIVE updates: US attacked 2 Iranian govt tankers, says report; Peru cuts ties with Tehran over escalating war

US Central Command on Tuesday said it targeted “air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites” associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It added that the strikes followed a recent attack by IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members

“The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members,” Central Command added in the statement posted on X.

US President Donald Trump said the strikes were in retaliation for Iran trying to put mines in the strait and for an earlier assault on a military base and warned of more attacks if Tehran responded, Bloomberg reported.

Iran launched strikes on Wednesday targeting American interests in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan after vowing "severe punishment" in response to US attacks, including one that the Iranian Red Crescent said left four people dead at a wedding celebration, AFP reported.

US Marine Corps base Camp Titin in Jordan was targeted for an "intense ballistic missile attack", Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Wednesday, according to Iranian news outlet Tasnim.