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Iran war LIVE updates: US attacked 2 Iranian govt tankers, says report; Peru cuts ties with Tehran over escalating war

By Karishma Ayaldasani
Sep 2, 2026, 07:19:03 IST

Iran war LIVE updates: US Central Command on Tuesday said it targeted “air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites” associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran war LIVE updates: A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a missile launch on the day U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. forces carried out strikes on Iranian military target. (REUTERS)
Iran war LIVE updates: A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a missile launch on the day U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. forces carried out strikes on Iranian military target. (REUTERS)

Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran have once again intensified their attacks with the US military saying it carried out a fresh wave of strikes and the Iranians saying they have retaliated....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 2 Sept 2026, 07:19:03 AM IST

    Iran war LIVE updates: Peru cuts ties with Tehran over escalating war

    Iran war LIVE updates: Peru cuts ties with Iran, accusing Tehran of escalating Mideast war: foreign ministry

  • 2 Sept 2026, 07:07:45 AM IST

    Iran war LIVE updates: IRGC says it targeting US bases in Erbil

    Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday that they struck US bases with missiles and drones in Erbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, AFP reported, citing Iranian state media.

    The Guards said they "carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack on US bases in Erbil" that destroyed a maintenance centre, warehouses and the "guidance system of a US surveillance aerostat", according to a statement carried by the state-run IRNA.

  • 2 Sept 2026, 07:01:47 AM IST

    Iran war LIVE updates: US attacked 2 Iranian govt tankers, says report

    Iran war LIVE updates: The US military attacked two Iranian government tankers as part of the round of strikes that took place on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing US officials.

    This is the first time the US military has struck Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz — rather than to prevent them from violating the naval blockade.

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