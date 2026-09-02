Iran war LIVE updates: US attacked 2 Iranian govt tankers, says report; Peru cuts ties with Tehran over escalating war
Iran war LIVE updates: US Central Command on Tuesday said it targeted “air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites” associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran have once again intensified their attacks with the US military saying it carried out a fresh wave of strikes and the Iranians saying they have retaliated....Read More
US Central Command on Tuesday said it targeted “air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites” associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
It added that the strikes followed a recent attack by IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members
“The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members,” Central Command added in the statement posted on X.
US President Donald Trump said the strikes were in retaliation for Iran trying to put mines in the strait and for an earlier assault on a military base and warned of more attacks if Tehran responded, Bloomberg reported.
Iran launched strikes on Wednesday targeting American interests in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan after vowing "severe punishment" in response to US attacks, including one that the Iranian Red Crescent said left four people dead at a wedding celebration, AFP reported.
US Marine Corps base Camp Titin in Jordan was targeted for an "intense ballistic missile attack", Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Wednesday, according to Iranian news outlet Tasnim.
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- 2 Sept 2026, 07:19:03 AM IST
Iran war LIVE updates: Peru cuts ties with Tehran over escalating war
Iran war LIVE updates: Peru cuts ties with Iran, accusing Tehran of escalating Mideast war: foreign ministry
- 2 Sept 2026, 07:07:45 AM IST
Iran war LIVE updates: IRGC says it targeting US bases in Erbil
Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday that they struck US bases with missiles and drones in Erbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, AFP reported, citing Iranian state media.
The Guards said they "carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack on US bases in Erbil" that destroyed a maintenance centre, warehouses and the "guidance system of a US surveillance aerostat", according to a statement carried by the state-run IRNA.
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- 2 Sept 2026, 07:01:47 AM IST
Iran war LIVE updates: US attacked 2 Iranian govt tankers, says report
Iran war LIVE updates: The US military attacked two Iranian government tankers as part of the round of strikes that took place on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing US officials.
This is the first time the US military has struck Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz — rather than to prevent them from violating the naval blockade.