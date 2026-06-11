Iran war LIVE: Explosions rock Iran, Kuwait airspace shut on Day 2 of fresh missile exchange

US-Iran war LIVE: The United States carried out a second wave of airstrikes on Iran into Thursday morning, after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for delays in negotiations. The fresh attacks marked another escalation in tensions between the two countries and threatened efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire. ...Read More

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday that it had carried out retaliatory strikes against 18 US military sites located at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Bahrain's interior ministry said warning sirens had been activated.

The strikes mark the latest turn in the growing military confrontation between the two sides, raising fears of a return to full-scale conflict, which had been put on hold in early April after both countries agreed to a fragile ceasefire.

US strikes ‘multiple targets’ in Iran

The US military said it carried out strikes on several targets in Iran for a second consecutive day, after President Donald Trump accused Tehran of delaying negotiations on a temporary peace agreement.

“CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across Iran,” CENTCOM said in an update posted on X.

The command said US forces “fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters” in “response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

“US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” it added.

Iran Guards target US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saidThursday that it had carried out retaliatory attacks on 18 US military targets at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Bahrain's interior ministry said warning sirens had been activated.

"During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit)," the Guards said in a statement carried by state-run IRNA. The statement added that they also "hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases".

Iran's top military command warned that it would target any vessel attempting to move through the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained largely shut for months.

Kuwait closes airspace, flights diverted

Kuwait has temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights due to Iranian attacks, the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority said.

Kuwait's military earlier said that its air defence systems were engaging "hostile aerial targets" following fresh US attacks on Iran.

"The General Staff of the Army announces that air defense systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures," it said on X.

IRGC commander’s ‘bring region into hell’ warning

IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi warned that Iran would respond across West Asia if the Strait of Hormuz was made “unsafe”.

“We will bring the region into hell for you from across Iran if you make the sacred Strait of Hormuz unsafe,” he was quoted as saying by Iran International.

US-Iran negotiations: What’s the latest?

The second day of US strikes came after Trump complained that Iranian negotiators were moving too slowly and were "playing us for suckers."

Earlier this week, he had indicated that a peace agreement could be reached within days. UN chief Antonio Guterres warned against a return to "full war."

However, diplomatic efforts continued. A diplomat familiar with the matter told AFP that Qatari negotiators had travelled to Tehran "to meet with the Iranians in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps."

Washington wants Iran to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Iran has said that any agreement aimed at ending the conflict must also stop fighting between its ally Hezbollah and Israel. However, Israel has stepped up its military operations against the Lebanon-based group.

The conflict has pushed energy prices higher after Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes.