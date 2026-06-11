Iran war LIVE: Explosions rock Iran, Kuwait airspace shut on Day 2 of fresh missile exchange
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait has temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights as Iran reportedly launched fresh attacks following US strikes on the Islamic Republic. The escalation also comes after after US President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled negotiations.
US-Iran war LIVE: The United States carried out a second wave of airstrikes on Iran into Thursday morning, after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for delays in negotiations. The fresh attacks marked another escalation in tensions between the two countries and threatened efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire. ...Read More
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday that it had carried out retaliatory strikes against 18 US military sites located at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Bahrain's interior ministry said warning sirens had been activated.
The strikes mark the latest turn in the growing military confrontation between the two sides, raising fears of a return to full-scale conflict, which had been put on hold in early April after both countries agreed to a fragile ceasefire.
US strikes ‘multiple targets’ in Iran
The US military said it carried out strikes on several targets in Iran for a second consecutive day, after President Donald Trump accused Tehran of delaying negotiations on a temporary peace agreement.
“CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across Iran,” CENTCOM said in an update posted on X.
The command said US forces “fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters” in “response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”
“US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” it added.
Iran Guards target US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saidThursday that it had carried out retaliatory attacks on 18 US military targets at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Bahrain's interior ministry said warning sirens had been activated.
"During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit)," the Guards said in a statement carried by state-run IRNA. The statement added that they also "hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases".
Iran's top military command warned that it would target any vessel attempting to move through the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained largely shut for months.
Kuwait closes airspace, flights diverted
Kuwait has temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights due to Iranian attacks, the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority said.
Kuwait's military earlier said that its air defence systems were engaging "hostile aerial targets" following fresh US attacks on Iran.
"The General Staff of the Army announces that air defense systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures," it said on X.
IRGC commander’s ‘bring region into hell’ warning
IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi warned that Iran would respond across West Asia if the Strait of Hormuz was made “unsafe”.
“We will bring the region into hell for you from across Iran if you make the sacred Strait of Hormuz unsafe,” he was quoted as saying by Iran International.
US-Iran negotiations: What’s the latest?
The second day of US strikes came after Trump complained that Iranian negotiators were moving too slowly and were "playing us for suckers."
Earlier this week, he had indicated that a peace agreement could be reached within days. UN chief Antonio Guterres warned against a return to "full war."
However, diplomatic efforts continued. A diplomat familiar with the matter told AFP that Qatari negotiators had travelled to Tehran "to meet with the Iranians in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps."
Washington wants Iran to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.
Iran has said that any agreement aimed at ending the conflict must also stop fighting between its ally Hezbollah and Israel. However, Israel has stepped up its military operations against the Lebanon-based group.
The conflict has pushed energy prices higher after Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes.
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- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 08:27:14 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Air defences responding to 'hostile' aerial targets, says Kuwait
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait's military said Thursday its air defences were engaging "hostile aerial targets", after the United States launched fresh attacks against Iran.
"The General Staff of the Army announces that air defense systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures," it said on X.
It urged "everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, and to obtain information from official and reliable sources".
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 08:16:32 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait closes airspace, flights diverted
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait has temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights due to Iranian attacks, the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority said.
Kuwait's military earlier said that its air defence systems were engaging "hostile aerial targets" following fresh US attacks on Iran.
"The General Staff of the Army announces that air defense systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures," it said on X.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 08:01:33 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Latest oil prices after escalation in US-Iran conflict
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices climbed after a second consecutive day of US military strikes on Iran, while Tehran announced a halt to all vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz in response, adding pressure to an already fragile ceasefire.
Brent crude rose more than 2% to trade above $95 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate moved close to $93 before cutting some of its gains after the US military said its short campaign had ended.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:56:07 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwaiti Army says air defences are engaging hostile aerial targets
US-Iran war LIVE: The Kuwaiti Army says its air defence systems are engaging hostile aerial targets, as per news agency Reuters.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:49:14 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain sounds warning sirens again
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain's Interior Ministry on Thursday said warning sirens have been sounded again, as per new agency Reuters.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:47:34 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US strikes Iran in second day of renewed fire
US-Iran war LIVE: The United States launched a second round of airstrikes into Thursday morning on Iran after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled negotiations.
The new assault across multiple cities comes as efforts to negotiate an end the war again appeared stuck, with Iran insisting it would maintain its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted global energy supplies and sent oil prices higher.
Iran threatened to retaliate for the strikes, and missile sirens sounded Thursday morning in Bahrain, home to the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. However, any immediate Iranian response appeared more muted than the one that came after the first round of American strikes on Wednesday, when it launched missiles at Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
The U.S. Central Command said it had “completed” its latest round of airstrikes just before sunrise in Iran. The military command said the stirkes came “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression” and targeted “Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems and air defense sites.” It did not elaborate on the damage done by the strikes, which it said were carried out by the U.S. Air Force, Marines and Navy.
Explosions from the strikes echoed around Iran’s capital, Tehran, as well as in the port city of Bandar Abbas and other southern areas along the strait. (AP)
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:43:33 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Multiple explosions heard in Iran's Karaj, says report
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran’s state media said several explosion-like sounds were heard in parts of Karaj early on Thursday, raising concern among local residents.
People living in different neighbourhoods reported hearing loud blast-like noises at around 4 am local time. Journalists also reported hearing as many as five explosions, Iran International reported.
The United States launched new strikes against multiple targets overnight in Iran, the US military said on Wednesday.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:38:42 am
US-Iran war LIVE: 22 countries tell Iran to stop attacks 'on our soil'
US-Iran war LIVE: Twenty-two countries including the United States and European nations jointly warned Iran on Thursday to stop attacking people "on our soil".
Iran's security services were condemned for their "deplorable" use of international and local criminal gangs for plots in Europe, North America and Australia.
"Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries said in a joint statement.
(Inputs from AFP)
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:30:16 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says Strait of Hormuz closed, US denies it
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's top joint military command announced on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all traffic, including oil tankers and commercial vessels, warning that any ship attempting to pass through the waterway would come under fire.
"Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships," the IRGC said in a post on Telegram, according to CNN.
However, the US military said on X on Wednesday that commercial vessels were still moving through the strait in both directions.
The military also said that no US warships had been hit in the waterway, after Iranian state media reported that American vessels near the Strait of Hormuz had been targeted by missiles and drones.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:22:41 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US strikes Iran targets after Trump's ‘very hard attack’ warning
US-Iran war LIVE: Before the latest US strikes on “multiple targets” in Iran, US President Donald Trump had warned on Wednesday that Washington would launch military action against Iran if a peace agreement is not reached.
He also claimed that the US military had quietly escorted ships carrying more than 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
"We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard," he had said at the White House.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:13:42 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices jump after latest escalation
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices jumped by more than $2 a barrel after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments, following the latest US strikes on the country.
Brent crude futures rose 2.47 percent to $95.40 per barrel, while United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 2.89 percent to $92.63 per barrel, Al Jazeera reported.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 06:56:29 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran targets US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday that it had targeted US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest US strikes on Iran.
"During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit)," the Guards said in a statement carried by state-run IRNA. It added that Iranian forces also "hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases".
Earlier, Iranian media reported that Iran had launched an attack on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
(Inputs from Reuters)
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 06:42:45 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says launhed attacks at US bases in Gulf
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force and Navy carried out a two-wave strike against US forces across the West Asia region, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.
The attacks were launched in retaliation for earlier US strikes on Iran. The IRGC said 18 key facilities at bases hosting American forces were targeted during the operation.
The operation targeted bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, Reuters reported.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 06:37:41 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Explosions in Iran's Karaj after US strikes ‘multiple targets’
US-Iran war LIVE: Explosions were heard in Iran's Karaj, state news agency IRNA reported, as the United States carried out a fresh round of strikes on Iranian targets.
The reports came after the US Central Command said American forces were attacking targets in Iran "in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."
The latest military action marked the second straight day of US strikes and came just hours after Iran launched attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, three countries that host American troops.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 06:24:40 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US strikes ‘multiple targets’ in Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: In a post on social media, the US Central Command said American forces were carrying out attacks on targets in Iran "in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."
The latest US operation came on the second consecutive day of strikes, just hours after Iran launched attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, all of which host American military personnel.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 06:23:53 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Sirens sound in Bahrain
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain activated its missile warning sirens on Thursday after Iran warned of retaliation following a fresh wave of US airstrikes on the Islamic Republic. The Gulf nation advised residents to seek safe shelter.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) had earlier warned that Bahrain could be targeted in response to the strikes.