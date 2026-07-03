US-Iran war LIVE: Trump claims Iran ‘agreed to everything’ in talks; Khamenei's body arrives at funeral site
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he believed Iran had "agreed to just about everything" his administration had asked for. Meanwhile, the body of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrived at Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex ahead of his funeral, state media reported.
US-Iran war LIVE: Preparations for the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were in full swing on Friday, with authorities expecting millions of mourners and a number of foreign dignitaries to attend the official ceremony. ...Read More
Iran warns US, Israel ahead of Khamenei's funeral
Funeral ceremonies for Khamenei will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9. Other memorial events are also scheduled to take place in Qom and Iraq during the intervening days.
"We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the U.S. and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country,” Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a statement carried by state media.
On Wednesday, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi issued a similar warning, saying Tehran would respond immediately and forcefully to any threat against its people or leadership. His remarks came after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said Iran's current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death."
Iran's warning to tankers crossing Hormuz
"Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels," the Iranian statement said.
It also warned that any interference by US forces in the strait "will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction."
Under an interim agreement, Iran and the United States agreed to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without paying transit charges for 60 days. However, Tehran said that it would retain control over shipping routes and impose passage fees after the temporary arrangement ends,
US believed Israel was plotting to kill Iran ceasefire negotiators: Report
The United States asked several countries in the West Asia to warn Iran about possible Israeli assassination attempts targeting senior officials in Tehran that could jeopardise the ceasefire talks that began in early April, The New York Times reported, citing current and former American officials.
According to the report, US concerns grew over the possibility of attacks on two senior Iranian figures, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, during the fragile ceasefire negotiations that started in April.
Concerned that any Israeli assassination attempt could derail the negotiations, the US, according to several officials, requested countries in the region to alert Iran that Israel could target the two leaders.
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- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 08:34:29 am
US-Iran war live updates: Oil prices up slightly as peace efforts hold
US-Iran war live updates: Oil prices rose slightly on Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend in the United States, as cautious optimism held over efforts to secure peace between the US and Iran in the West Asia.
Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $72.10 a barrel as of 0155 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 14 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $68.83 a barrel, Reuters reported.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 08:23:05 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's interior minister arrives in Iran to attend Khamenei's funeral
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Iran ahead of the funeral of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After arriving in Iran, Naqvi described the country as Pakistan's “second home”, Al Jazeera reported.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 08:13:56 am
US-Iran war LIVE: A powerful general in Iran emerges from hiding amid preparations for Khamenei's funeral
US-Iran war LIVE: A senior Iranian military commander who heads the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appeared in public after staying out of sight as Iran prepared on Friday for the multi day funeral ceremonies of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Photographs released by Iranian state media showed General Ahmad Vahidi attending a meeting on the funeral arrangements for the 86 year old leader. He was later seen sitting beside Khamenei's coffin during a smaller ceremony held on Thursday night near the Supreme Leader's former residence in central Tehran.
Experts say Vahidi has taken on a key role in shaping Iran's hardline approach to negotiations over a possible permanent agreement to end the war with the United States, Associated Press reported.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 08:04:48 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Preparations underway for Khamenei's funeral
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's ruling clerical establishment is preparing several days of funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a bid to demonstrate public support for the Islamic Republic and show that the country's revolutionary movement remains strong.
The authorities are hoping to bring millions of supporters onto the streets across Iran. Transport, accommodation and food are being arranged to enable people to attend the events, which the government sees as a display of national strength after what it describes as an existential war.
On Thursday, workers in Tehran were putting up fresh posters expressing support for Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. The posters feature images of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside a raised revolutionary fist.
On Saturday, Khamenei's body will be taken to a mosque in Tehran for the first stage of a nationwide funeral procession.
Hotels are offering 50 per cent discounts for mourners, while schools, mosques and sports halls have been prepared to provide accommodation. Bus and rail services are also being redirected to support the funeral events.
Following what authorities expect to be a large procession through central Tehran on Monday, Khamenei's remains will be taken to the holy city of Qom, the centre of Iran's Shia religious establishment, where ceremonies will be held on Tuesday.
Further memorial events are scheduled for Wednesday in the Iraqi shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala, with senior figures from Iran's regional network of Shia allied groups expected to attend. Khamenei will be buried on Thursday in Mashhad, near the shrine of Imam Reza, after another funeral procession.
Security is expected to be extremely tight, with temporary airspace restrictions imposed over Tehran and several other cities. Iranian authorities have also warned of a strong response if the United States or Israel launches fresh attacks.
(With inputs from Reuters)
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 07:56:37 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Australia says Iran war will add $26 billion to export income
US-Iran war LIVE: Australia expects its export earnings to increase by A$38 billion ($26 billion) as higher commodity and energy prices driven by the war in Iran boost global demand.
The country's resource exports are forecast to rise by nearly three per cent to A$416 billion in the financial year ending June 2027, according to the latest Resources and Energy Quarterly released on Friday by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.
The projected increase assumes trade disruptions continue until the end of June 2026. The report said Australia could earn an additional A$7 billion if the disruptions continue through August.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 07:46:27 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's ‘forceful response’ warning to tankers crossing Hormuz
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's joint military command on Thursday warned that all oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz must follow routes approved by Tehran or face a "forceful response", raising fresh concerns over security in one of the world's most important energy shipping lanes.
"Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels," the Iranian statement said.
It also warned that any interference by US forces in the strait "will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction."
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 07:36:05 am
US-Iran war LIVE:-Iran war LIVE: Tehran's warning to Washington, Israel ahead of Khamenei's funeral
US-Iran war LIVE: An Iranian military commander has warned the United States and Israel against launching any attack on Iran as the country prepares for the state funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in airstrikes on the opening day of the war.
"We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the U.S. and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country,” Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a statement carried by state media.