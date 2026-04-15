US Iran war LIVE updates: US forces intercepted 8 Iran-linked oil tankers since start of blockade, says report

US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has said that he thinks the war with Iran is "very close to over", remarks that came hours after he said talks to end the conflict could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, after a collapse of peace efforts in Islamabad during the past weekend. ...Read More

Officials from Pakistan, Iran and the Gulf reportedly said that negotiating teams from both sides could return to Islamabad later this week. However, no date had been set, reported Reuters, citing a senior Iranian source.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance said the presence of immense mistrust between Iran and the United States cannot be resolved overnight, adding that Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal and that he felt "very good about" where the US stood.

US blockade in Hormuz Strait

The first full day of a US blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports did not make much difference to the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, with at least eight ships, including three Iran-linked tankers, crossing the strategic waterway, according to shipping data.

The three Iran-linked vessels that transited the waterway were not heading to Iranian ports and were not affected by the blockade.

Another ship, a Panama-flagged Peace Gulf, a medium-range tanker, is heading to Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates, LSEG data showed.

Before this, two US-sanctioned tankers -- Handy tanker Murlikishan is heading to Iraq to load fuel oil, and Rich Carry is carrying methanol -- passed through the Strait, Reuters reported.

Central Command said no ships have made it past the blockade since it went into effect on Monday at 10am (local time).

US destroyer prohibits two oil tankers

A US destroyer reportedly interdicted two oil tankers trying to leave Iran on Tuesday, and instructed them to turn around.

The ships had left Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman and were contacted by the warship via radio communication, Reuters reported, citing a US official.

Trump says Iran war 'very close to over'

Trump said that he thinks that Iran is close to over. "I mean, I view it as very close to over," the US President said in an interview with Fox Business Network's 'Mornings with Maria'.

"If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly," he added.

Trump's 40-min call with India's Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump held a 40-minute phone conversation on Tuesday, said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Trump briefed PM Modi on the situation in the Middle East, including the US blockade of Iranian ports, said Gor, adding that some big-ticket deals are expected between India and the US, including in energy.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he and Trump reviewed the progress of achieving bilateral cooperation in various sectors. He also stated that the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and "stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure".

Oil prices today

Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day on Wednesday as expectations of the resumption of peace talks between Iran and the US this week continued to weigh on markets.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.55 per cent to $94.27 per barrel after falling 4.6 per cent in the previous session. Meanwhile, the US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1 per cent to $90.24 after dropping 7.9 per cent in the previous session.