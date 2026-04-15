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US Iran war LIVE updates: US forces intercepted 8 Iran-linked oil tankers since start of blockade, says report

By Asmita Ravi Shankar
Apr 15, 2026 07:42:26 am IST

US Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices continued falling for a second consecutive day on Wednesday as hopes continued for the resumption of peace talks between Iran and the US. In early trading, Brent crude futures fell 0.55 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate was down 1.1 per cent.

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US Iran war news: Donald Trump reportedly said that if he pulled up the stakes in Iran war right now, then it would take the Islamic Republic 20 years to rebuild.(Bloomberg)

US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has said that he thinks the war with Iran is "very close to over", remarks that came hours after he said talks to end the conflict could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, after a collapse of peace efforts in Islamabad during the past weekend. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 07:38:55 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: US intercepts eight Iran-linked oil tankers since start of blockade, says report

    US Iran war LIVE updates: The US forces have reportedly intercepted eight Iran-linked oil tankers since the start of their blockade of the Iranian ports after the failed peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad during the weekend, reported the Wall Street Journal.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 07:37:08 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: War could bring more inflation pressure, says ex-US treasury secretary

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Former US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the Iran war is creating supply shocks in the world economy, which could create further pressure on inflation.

    Speaking at the HSCB Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, Yellen said the Middle East conflict had intensified the economic uncertainty. "It puts upward pressure on inflation and we've already seen that in recent inflation reports, but we're likely to see more," she said.

    "This is really a broad supply shock," she added.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 07:32:35 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Sanctioned tanker turns back to Strait of Hormuz day after exiting Gulf

    US Iran war LIVE updates: The US-sanctioned tanker, Rich Starry, returned to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Gulf the previous day, according to shipping data, failing to break through the US blockade on vessels at Iranian ports.

    Rich Starry and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co, were sanctioned by the US for dealing with Iran.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 07:19:08 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices continue falling amid hopes for peace talks resumption

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day on Wednesday as expectations of the resumption of peace talks between Iran and the US this week continued to weigh on markets.

    Brent crude futures dropped 0.55 per cent to $94.27 per barrel after falling 4.6 per cent in the previous session. Meanwhile, the US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1 per cent to $90.24 after dropping 7.9 per cent in the previous session.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 07:07:33 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Vance says mistrust cannot be resolved overnight

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday that there was a lot of mistrust between Iran and the United States, adding that it is not something that can be resolved overnight.

    However, he affirmed that Iran wanted to make a deal and that he felt good about the US's position at the moment.

    "There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight," Vance said during a Turning Point USA event.

    Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal, he said. "I feel very good about where we are," Vance added.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 06:46:39 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says Iran war is ‘very close to over’

    US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has reportedly said that the Iran war is “very close to over”.

    In an interview with Fox Business Network's ‘Mornings with Maria’, POTUS said, “I mean, I view it as very close to over.”

    "If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly," he added.

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