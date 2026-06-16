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US-Iran war LIVE: Trump claims Tehran agreed to nuclear clause, slams $300 mn payment to Iran as ‘fake news’

By Sana Fazili
Jun 16, 2026 07:54:41 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the MoU between Iran and the United States as the outcome of months of negotiations and sustained diplomatic efforts, saying that its successful implementation could become a source of national pride.

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Latest update on Iran US war: US President Donald Trump(AFP)

US-Iran war LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Monday that President Donald Trump may decide to release Washington's agreement with Tehran before Friday. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:54:41 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: US says Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran deal

    US-Iran war LIVE: The United States said Monday that ships will move toll-free through the Strait of Hormuz under an Iran peace deal signed by President Donald Trump, and insisted Tehran would have to fulfill its commitments before getting any economic benefits.

    They included a possible $300 billion reconstruction fund for the war-battered country, but the release of funds will be "tied to performance," a senior Trump administration official said in a call with reporters.

    Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf electronically signed the so-called memorandum of understanding (MoU) Sunday, the officials said.

    "The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his dedication to the process," one of the US officials said on condition of anonymity.

    But Vance admitted the brief outline deal kicks the thorniest issues -- especially Iran's nuclear program -- down the road.

    via AFP

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:38:24 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: Trump slams ‘fake news’ on US paying $300 million to Iran

    US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that Washington would provide USD 300 million to Tehran under the newly announced peace agreement as "fake news."

    In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his administration's position that the agreement with Iran would ensure that Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

    "Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" Trump wrote.

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:36:39 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iran hails MoU as ‘country's pride'

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States as the outcome of months of negotiations and sustained diplomatic efforts, saying that its successful implementation could become a source of national pride.

    "The memorandum of understanding that has been drafted is the result of months of dialogue and persistent follow-ups in this regard, and if all its provisions are properly implemented, it can be considered a document of pride for the country," Pezeshkian wrote on X.

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:30:17 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: Trump to release agreement before Friday, says Vance

    US-Iran war LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Monday that US President Donald Trump may decide to release Washington's agreement with Tehran before Friday.

    The agreement, which was electronically signed by leaders in the US and Iran, is expected to be signed in person on Friday.

    via Reuters

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