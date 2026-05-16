US-Iran war LIVE: Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire; Iran says US willing to continue talks, welcomes China’s ‘help’

US-Iran LIVE Updates: United States and China have agreed that "Iran can't have nuclear weapons," and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened, according to US President Donald Trump. President Trump met with his Chinese conterpart XI Jinping during his three-day state visit to China, where he discussed the ongoing West Asia conflict, and other regional issues. ...Read More

Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire

Lebanon and Israel on Friday extended a ceasefire for 45 days, despite a new flare-up in violence, the US State Department said after mediating talks.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The department would hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on June 2 and 3, he said, adding that the Pentagon would bring together delegations from the countries' militaries on May 29.

UAE rejects Iran war role claims

The United Arab Emirates rejected "attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks" after Tehran accused the wealthy Gulf state of playing an active role in the war.

Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar "affirmed the UAE's categorical rejection of Iranian claims and attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE" and other nations, a statement said.

More ships pass Hormuz: Iran

Iran is allowing more ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television has said, because "many countries have accepted the new legal protocols" it has put in place.

Iran open to China help

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States had sent messages indicating it was willing to continue talks, and that he was open to any support -- including from China.

"We appreciate any country who has the ability to help, particularly China," Araghchi said.