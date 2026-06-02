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Iran war news LIVE: Trump confronts Netanyahu as US announces Lebanon-Israel partial ceasefire

By Shivam Pratap Singh
Jun 02, 2026 07:44:43 am IST

Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a heated phone call on Monday over Israel’s continuous bombardment of Lebanon, reported Axios, citing US officials and a source briefed on the call.

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Iran war news LIVE: Donald Trump also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to pull back any troops preparing to attack Beirut.(AFP File)

Iran war news LIVE: Lebanon announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel on Monday in what would amount to a limited de-escalation of a conflict that has killed thousands of people and inflamed the broader US-Israeli war with Iran. According to Lebanon's embassy in Washington, the agreement would not end the conflict in the country, but it calls for Israel to refrain from strikes on Beirut and its suburbs controlled by Hezbollah, while the Iran-aligned group would halt its attacks on Israel. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 02 Jun 2026 07:44:43 am

    Iran war news LIVE: US Senate minority leader vows to ‘keep fighting to end the war’

    US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has again criticised Trump’s war on Iran, warning that delaying a resolution to end the conflict directly harms American service members and working families.

    Posting on X, Schumer said: “Trump says he’s in ‘no hurry’ to end the war in Iran. No hurry?

    “Tell that to our troops in harm’s way. Tell that to their families. Tell that to the Americans getting crushed by record gas prices at the pump,” he said.

    “We will not stop fighting to end this war once and for all.”

  • Tue, 02 Jun 2026 07:41:25 am

    Iran war news LIVE: Iran war inflation shock seen below 2022 levels, report says

    The inflationary impact of the Iran war is expected to fall well short of the shock that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a Financial Times analysis of economists' forecasts.

    The report said global inflation expectations have risen since the conflict began, but by considerably less than during the energy crisis that followed the start of the Ukraine war.

    While oil prices have climbed sharply amid concerns over Middle East supplies and shipping routes, economists told the FT that the world economy is less vulnerable to a sustained inflation spiral than it was several years ago.

    The report noted that natural gas prices remain far below the peaks reached in 2022 and that central banks are starting from a much tighter policy stance, helping to contain broader price pressures.

    The FT added that hopes for a US-Iran agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have helped ease some of the worst fears about disruptions to global energy markets.

  • Tue, 02 Jun 2026 07:23:20 am

    Iran war news LIVE: New Zealand bans three ‘extremist Israeli settlers’

    New Zealand has placed travel bans on three “extremist Israeli settlers”, the country’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

    The three individuals now banned from travelling to New Zealand – Itamar Yehuda Levi; Harel David Libi; and Eliav Libi – “actively worked to expand illegal settlements in the West Bank, including through violence”, Peters said in a statement on X announcing the ban.

    “The actions of these individuals threaten peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians and drive the region further into crisis,” he said, adding that New Zealand’s policy is to support a two-state solution for Palestinians.

  • Tue, 02 Jun 2026 07:09:29 am

    Iran war news LIVE: A US soldier and a British soldier die during training in Iraq

    One American soldier and one British soldier died during a training exercise in Iraq, US and UK officials said Monday without releasing further details.

    The deaths occurred Sunday at an air base in Irbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, where the US has retained a presence, the US Army said in a post on X. The statement said the soldier's identity is being withheld until 24 hours after his or her family has been notified.

    The UK's Ministry of Defence said in a separate post that the family of the British soldier has been notified and requested a "period of grace" before more details are released.

  • Tue, 02 Jun 2026 07:07:25 am

    Iran war news LIVE: Australia projects lower wheat harvest amid Iran war fertiliser price spike, dry conditions

    Australia’s upcoming wheat harvest will be the country’s smallest in three years, amid high fertiliser costs and dry ⁠conditions, the Australian government has said.

    Australia, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, is expected to reap 26.7 million metric tonnes of wheat later this year, about 9 million tonnes less than last season, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said in a quarterly crop report.

    Skyrocketing fertiliser costs, amid the war on Iran, as well as low rainfall in Australia’s east, are contributing to the reduced yield, ABARES said.

    “It will be crucial that adequate and timely supply of fertiliser is available and adequate rainfall is received to meet ⁠current yield projections,” ABARES said.

    Prior to the US-Israel war on Iran, Australia imported much of its diesel fuel and fertiliser supplies through the now-blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

  • Tue, 02 Jun 2026 06:50:16 am

    Iran war news LIVE: Iran’s parliament speaker warns dialogue with US will halt if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue

    Iran’s chief negotiator with the US and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf spoke on Monday with his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, regarding Israel’s invasion of the country.

    In a post on X, Ghalibaf said: “In my conversation with my brother, Mr. Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, I emphasised that if the crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon continue, we will not only halt the dialogue process but also stand firmly against them.”

    He concluded his message by declaring: “Long live the resistance! Long live the defence of the motherland! Long live the brotherhood of the Iranian and Lebanese peoples!”

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