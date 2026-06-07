Iran war news LIVE: Plane triggers alarm in north Israel, Pakistani minister in Tehran to deliver ‘special message’
Iran war news LIVE: The US CENTCOM has said that its forces have shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones “that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz”. It added that “American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression”.
Iran war news LIVE: Iran launched a salvo of missiles at US allies Bahrain and Kuwait on Saturday after fresh American strikes, drawing a furious response from the Gulf monarchies and further straining a fragile truce. ...Read More
Weeks of indirect talks marked by tit-for-tat threats and sporadic exchanges of fire have failed to secure a deal to end the Middle East war or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for Gulf oil and gas shipments.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late on Friday its forces shot down four Iranian attack drones launched toward the strait, then struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they had responded by targeting "enemy bases in the area" with missiles.
CENTCOM said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards Bahrain and Kuwait, with six intercepted and one falling short.
Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, denounced the latest attacks as "blatant aggression", while Kuwait said they "represent a dangerous escalation".
In Bahrain's capital, Manama, three explosions were heard as air-raid sirens sounded.
In Kuwait, repeated blasts were heard near the international airport, where a Wednesday strike blamed on Iran killed one person.
A ceasefire in the war -- which was triggered almost 100 days ago by US and Israeli strikes -- has held since April 8, despite occasional flare-ups.
Iran's foreign ministry denounced the latest US strikes as "flagrant" violations, while condemning Washington's "hostile and provocative behaviour".
The US-Iran peace deal
Efforts to turn the truce into a lasting settlement have repeatedly stalled, while the conflict has rattled global markets and increased pressure on US President Donald Trump at home ahead of midterm elections.
"The negotiations are at a deadlock, and Trump must break this deadlock," Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told CNN, as he called for the release of some $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
Washington instead may seek to use the funds to pay for damage wrought by Iranian strikes on Gulf allies.
The US "Treasury will utilise all tools available to allow Iranian assets to be made available to our Gulf allies to support rebuilding and repairs for any future damage caused by Iran," a source told news agency AFP.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran to push for peace amid rising tensions between the US and Iran. It is Naqvi's third visit to Iran in recent weeks, as Pakistan leads a diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table.
Upon his arrival on Saturday, Naqvi was received by his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni.
The Israel-Lebanon updates
Lebanon -- drawn into the Middle East war when Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel on March 2 -- called on Friday for Iran to stop interfering in its affairs.
Beirut's army chief, Rodolphe Haykal, left on Saturday for Pakistan, where he will meet his counterpart, Asim Munir, who has become a central figure in Iran-US mediation efforts.
Iran, in its peace negotiations with Washington, has insisted the fighting in Lebanon and the war in the Gulf are inextricably linked.
On Saturday, Lebanon said an Israeli strike in the country's south killed three of its soldiers. Israel's military said it was "reviewing the incident" and insisted its campaign in Lebanon was targeting Hezbollah, not government forces.
The health ministry said two women were killed and 22 people wounded in an Israeli strike on Saksakiyeh in the south.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Saturday announced the death of two of its soldiers.
A ceasefire announced in April did not stop the fighting in Lebanon, and a new conditional truce deal announced this week was flatly rejected by Hezbollah.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:57:53 pm
Iran war news LIVE: Israeli air strikes target more towns in south Lebanon
Israeli warplanes launched an attack targeting the town of Srifa in the Tyre district.
Local media also reported Israeli fighter jets targeted Dweir-Nabatieh north of the Litani River.
The Israeli military said on Sunday it intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory after sirens sounded in the areas of Yiftah and Ramot Naftali.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:46:29 pm
Iran war news LIVE: Iran train ticket prices rise 21% as transport costs climb
Iran raised passenger train ticket prices by 21% on Sunday, according to the secretary of the railway passenger transport companies’ association.
The official said the rise was due to higher maintenance, operating, spare parts, service and wage costs.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:45:34 pm
Iran war news LIVE: British Airways warns fares will rise if fuel prices remain high
British Airways warned that fares would rise further as the Iran war continued to disrupt jet fuel supplies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
“There’s no getting away from it if fuel goes up, fares have to go up,” Chief Executive Sean Doyle said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro.
Jet fuel prices have doubled since the war began in February, and the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, disrupting a passage that accounts for about 40% of Europe’s jet fuel, according to the report.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:37:18 pm
Iran war news LIVE: Conflict now 100 days old
Sunday marks 100 days into a war that US President Donald Trump said was going to finish “very fast”.
Despite a ceasefire agreed on April 8, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, sporadic fire continues, and talks have repeatedly collapsed.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:29:15 pm
Iran war news LIVE: Israeli navy kills Palestinian fisherman in Gaza
The Wafa news agency reported that the Palestinian fisherman was killed off the coast of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Citing local sources, Wafa said that Israeli naval vessels opened fire with machine guns on a fishing boat, killing Muhammad Musa Abu Jiab.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:22:23 pm
Iran war news LIVE: Iranian media calls for tough response to possible IAEA resolution
Iran’s hardline newspaper Kayhan wrote on Sunday that a reported US effort to secure a resolution condemning the Islamic Republic at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors should be met with a “decisive and regret-inducing” response.
The paper again called IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi a “spy,” accusing him of aiding efforts to identify Iranian strategic sites for potential US and Israeli attacks.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:20:50 pm
Iran war news LIVE: Two wounded in attack on south Lebanon
Lebanon’s National News Agency said that the “anti-government” drone targeted the town of Al-Shahabiya, wounding two people.
The victims were transferred to the Hiram Hospital, it added.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:08:52 pm
Iran war news LIVE: Israeli military intercepts two rockets launched from Lebanon
The Israeli military says air raid alerts have been activated due to a “hostile aircraft intrusion” in the areas of Yiftah and Ramot Naftali in northern Israel.
It added that two rockets that crossed from Lebanon towards the country’s territory were intercepted.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:46:44 am
Iran war news LIVE: ‘Hostile aircraft’ triggers sirens in northern Israel
The aircraft has been identified over an area where Israeli troops are operating in southern Lebanon in the morning, according to a military update.
The aircraft triggered sirens in the Israeli border areas of Metula and Misgav Am, the statement said.
It added that the “incident has concluded” with no injuries reported.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:12:38 am
Iran war news LIVE: Two people killed in Israeli attack on southern Lebanon
Lebanon’s Health Ministry says an Israeli raid on the town of As-Saksakiyah on Saturday morning has killed at least two people.
The ministry added that 22 people were wounded in the attack including three children and a woman.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:47:23 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Four Israeli soldiers wounded in drone attack in Lebanon
The Israeli military says that four of its reserve soldiers were moderately injured in a drone attack in southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:31:49 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US treasury department may use Iranian assets to pay for damages to Gulf allies, says report
US-Iran war LIVE: Unfreezing of Iranian assets by the United States has been one of the constant demands of Tehran while negotiating a peace deal to end the ongoing war. However, the US' treasury department seems to have different plans for those assets.
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent is considering using Iranian assets to help America's allies in the Gulf to recover from the losses incurred due to attacks by Iran during the war, CBS reported Saturday citing a source familiar with what Bessent is thinking.
The source also said that the US treasury is exploring avenues to ensure that Iranian assets can be accessed for recovery and reconstruction in case Tehran causes further damage.
Taking a step further in this direction, Bessent has also asked the department to take a comprehensive measure of the repair costs by the US' Gulf allies since the war began on February 28, the source said. Read more here.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:12:03 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Pro-Palestine protesters rally in Manchester and Bizerte
Hundreds of people waving the flag of Palestine marched in the UK city of Manchester to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and call on the British government to end its support for the state of Israel.
Protesters walked through the streets of Manchester, carrying flags and chanting slogans supporting the Palestinian people. They also raised a large banner that read “End the Israeli Occupation”.
The march, dubbed “Manchester Stands with Palestine … Break the Chain of Killing”, coincided with the 59th anniversary of the Naksa of June 1967, during which Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:58:24 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Petroleum ministry says Indians continue to pay among the lowest cooking gas prices globally
The cost of supplying a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has risen to over ₹1,600, leaving an under-recovery of about ₹700 on each cylinder, which is absorbed by the government and public sector marketing companies, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said.
The jump follows a sharp rise in the international benchmark, with Saudi Aramco's Contract Price for LPG up about 46% since February due to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to the ministry, the blended Saudi CP for a 50:50 propane-butane mix stood at USD 542.50 per tonne in February, before the disruption. After Hormuz tightened Mideast Gulf exports, the April contract rose to USD 775 per tonne and has edged up further to USD 790 per tonne in June.
Propane CP climbed 39 per cent and butane 52 per cent in the same period. The landed cost of the imported molecule rose, pushing the import-linked supply cost of a domestic cylinder above ₹1,600.
Despite the spike, Indian households continue to pay among the lowest cooking gas prices globally, the ministry said.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:49:42 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Retailers see US consumers rethink their spending amid West Asia fallout
US consumers haven’t stopped spending money since the Iran war drove up fuel prices, but many shoppers are reassessing what they buy and where, according to company executives and retail analysts.
The behaviour changes observed so far are subtle, such as altered routines for buying gasoline and fewer visits to clothing and furniture stores. They are also uneven across the population. During recent earnings calls with analysts, executives from American mainstays like Walmart, McDonald's, and Dollar General cited overall shopper resilience as well as noticeable cutbacks by lower-income customers.
But the new signs of strain cited by major retailers as generous income tax refunds helped shore up their sales, making some economists and analysts think they will see a wider retrenchment when the refunds are gone, and consumers face the cumulative impact of more expensive gas and higher prices for food, clothing, insurance and other goods and services.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:31:58 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Jordan joins nations condemning Israel’s killing of Lebanese soldiers
The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs has called for an immediate halt to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and described the deadly assault on the Lebanese military convoy as “a blatant violation of the sovereignty, security, and stability” of the country.
Fouad Majali, a spokesperson for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, sent condolences to Lebanon’s government and the families of the victims and reiterated Amman’s “unwavering support” for the country, according to the official Petra news agency.
Majali “also stressed Jordan’s support for the Lebanese government’s efforts to assert its sovereignty over all Lebanese territory, reactivate its national institutions, and ensure that weapons are solely in the hands of the state”, the agency reported.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:26:11 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Etihad Airways orders widebody planes, sees return to pre-war capacity in June
Etihad Airways is ordering more widebody planes as the Middle East carrier expects to be flying about 8% more than a year ago by June 15, CEO Antonoaldo Neves said in an interview.
He said on the sidelines of a global gathering of airline CEOs in Brazil on Saturday that the Abu Dhabi carrier is buying widebody planes in the double digits, declining to specify further.
Etihad is restoring flights after making cuts in March as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran turned regional, raising fuel prices, Neves said.
He said Etihad does not plan to trim costs by cutting flights at the moment.
"The biggest cost we have is an empty plane," he said. "So the way I cut costs is I don't have empty planes."
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:18:34 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Lebanon
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:04:32 am
US-Iran war LIVE: A vigil for Palestinian footballers killed in Israeli attacks held in Scotland
Red Card Glasgow has held a vigil outside Scotland’s national stadium on Friday, remembering hundreds of Palestinian footballers killed in Israeli attacks.
The vigil was organised in front of the main entrance of Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow at the same time as Scotland’s women’s team played against Israel in Hungary behind closed doors.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:54:43 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Hezbollah claims fresh attack on Israeli site in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah has claimed that it attacked a “command headquarters” belonging to the Israeli military in the Lebanese town of Naqoura with the Ababil drones.
It also said its fighters targeted a group of Israeli soldiers on the southern outskirts of the town of Haddatha with two Ababil drones and on the outskirts of Yahmar al-Shaqif with rocket salvos and artillery shells.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:49:45 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan Interior Minister in Tehran with a letter for Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that his visit to the Iranian capital is specifically aimed at conveying an official message from the top civil and military leadership of his country, according to Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim.
"I am in Iran to deliver a special letter from the Commander of the Army and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei," Naqvi said.
This high-level mission comes as Naqvi arrived in Tehran to hold discussions aimed at addressing the ongoing confrontation between the United States and Iran, according to media reports. This current push follows an initial attempt to host direct peace negotiations between the US and Iran in April, though those discussions concluded without the two nations reaching a formal agreement.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:45:52 am
US-Iran war LIVE: LPG prices hiked; Check how rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have changed
The price of domestic LPG used for cooking has been hiked by ₹29 per cylinder, the second time in the past three months, as state-owned fuel retailers face continued pressure from high global energy prices amid the West Asia crisis.
The latest revision comes after a ₹60-per-cylinder increase on March 7, which followed disruptions to global energy supplies and a rise in fuel prices caused by the conflict. Read more here.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:36:23 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Dubai luxury hotels woo staycationers as tourists flee
Once reserved for wealthy travellers, Dubai's top-notch hotels have become almost exclusively reliant on residents, drawn in by dizzying staycation offers as war drives tourists away.
On the Palm, an artificial island that has become synonymous with Dubai opulence, five-star hotels are busy on weekends and holidays once more, despite having been deserted by tourists.
The clientele is driven by hotels offering residents-only deals that have become a lifeline for Dubai's luxury tourism.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:31:18 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Two Israeli soldiers killed in separate incidents in Lebanon
Two Israeli soldiers were killed in separate incidents in southern Lebanon this weekend, the Israeli military said, raising to three the number of soldiers killed since the latest ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was signed late last week.
Since the beginning of the war with Iran some three months ago, 30 Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon and along the border, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). One civilian contractor was also killed.
Captain Shahar Galma, 23, was killed on Saturday, the IDF said, and Sgt. Ohad Yaari was killed on Friday. Earlier, the IDF announced that Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, 21, was killed in southern Lebanon on Thursday.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:20:53 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump secretly sent his envoys to meet nuclear experts amid Iran talks, report says
Amid stalled talks with Iran and mounting domestic pressure to end the war in West Asia, US President Donald Trump reportedly sent his envoys to consult nuclear experts for negotiations with Tehran.
Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, travelled to the national lab in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on Thursday for consultations with a team of technical experts who could play a role in nuclear negotiations with Iran, Axios reported.
This comes as the White House is trying to reach a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to end the war and begin in-depth nuclear negotiations. The report said the Trump administration wants experts at the ready should those talks be launched. Read here
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:13:14 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Qatar condemns Israeli attack targeting Lebanese Army patrol
The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted a Lebanese Army patrol on the Khardali - Nabatieh road, killing two officers and a soldier.
"The State of Qatar condemns the Israeli attack that targeted a Lebanese Army patrol on the Khardali - Nabatieh road, which resulted in the killing of two officers and a soldier, and considers it a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sister Lebanese Republic and a clear breach of the rules of international law," said the statement.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:03:34 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies' reconstruction
The U.S. government will attempt to redirect Iranian assets to Gulf states for rebuilding and repairs of damage caused by Iran, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Tehran followed up a wave of strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain with further drone launches.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has directed a team to assess the costs of damage already inflicted on Gulf allies by Iran, the source said, adding that the U.S. will consider using Iranian assets to repair any future destruction as well.
The disclosure came a day after Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told CNN that a peace deal to end the three-month war hinged on the release of $24 billion in Iranian assets frozen by the United States.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:48:34 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Palestinian foreign ministry condemns Iran attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain
The Palestinian foreign ministry on Saturday "strongly condemned" what it described as Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain, according to Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA.
These actions constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a departure from the UN Charter, international law, and established international norms, it added.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:37:36 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has said that its fighters attacked an Israeli Merkava tank on the outskirts of the town of Hadaatha as well as soldiers near the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif.
The latest attacks came after Hezbollah claimed to have launched at least 25 operations against Israeli troops and sites on Saturday.
The group said it was committed to defending Lebanon and its people, adding that “this is the least that can be done to deter” Israel and prevent it from “pursuing its dangerous objectives” against the country.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:18:17 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US envoy links UN funding cuts to ‘bias’ against Israel
US ambassador to the UN Jeff Bartos has linked Washington’s push to reform the United Nations to what he called an “unconscionable bias against the United States and our ally Israel”.
In a post on X, Bartos wrote, “Reforming the @UN was thought impossible, until President Trump came along. With the President’s vision and leadership, and with the support and leadership of @USAmbUN, our team has driven historic reform, including eliminating 3000 bureaucratic posts and cutting $570 Million from this year’s budget.”
He added, “As we continue to drive reform across the UN system, we will dismantle the UN infrastructure that supports the unconscionable bias against the United States and our ally Israel.”
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:08:37 am
US-Iran war LIVE: What is Pakistan minister planning during Tehran visit?
During his visit to Iran, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will hold talks with various top officials, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.
Before departing for Iran, Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
"Consultations also took place between the prime minister and the interior minister regarding his upcoming visit to Tehran. The prime minister provided guidance related to the visit," the statement said.
The interior minister also briefed Sharif on his recent meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:04:12 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Bernie Sanders slams US measure to deepen Israel military cooperation
US Senator Bernie Sanders has said he would oppose legislation currently under consideration in Congress that he argues would further entrench Israel within the US military-industrial complex.
In a post on X, Sanders wrote: “Netanyahu knows Americans are sick of funding Israel’s wars. So now he’s working with Congress to hide military aid inside Pentagon co-production deals.”
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:47:23 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli journalist questions US spying claims amid Iran war fallout
Israeli journalist Yossi Melman on Saturday said that recent reports about Israeli intelligence activity against the United States should be viewed in the context of internal US political dynamics surrounding the war with Iran.
“Israel’s intelligence agencies, to my knowledge, stopped targeting US soil and American individuals after the Jonathan Pollard affair,” he posted on X.
Melman rejected the idea that recent reporting reflects a shift in Israeli intelligence behaviour, arguing instead that the claims are being shaped by competing narratives within Washington. He framed the issue as part of a broader political dispute over responsibility for and fallout from the Iran conflict.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:41:22 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US forces shoot down Iranian attack drones in Strait of Hormuz
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that its forces have shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones “that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz”.
It added that “American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression”.