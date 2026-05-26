US strikes Iran LIVE: Rubio says Hormuz to reopen ‘one way or another’; Trump vows to ‘destroy’ enriched uranium
US-Iran war news LIVE: Fresh US strikes in southern Iran come days after US President Donald Trump and other key American leaders said that a deal had “largely” been negotiated, boosting hopes for a resolution soon.
US strikes Iran LIVE updates: An already shaky ceasefire between the US and Iran went further into disarray as the US launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, citing efforts to “protect our troops” from “threats”. The development came days after US President Donald Trump and other key American leaders said that a deal had “largely” been negotiated, boosting hopes for a resolution soon. ...Read More
What further dampened peace hopes was an announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he vowed to intensity strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel's offensive in Lebanon has been a key sticking point for Iran, but the US has maintained that it was never part of the ceasefire agreed upon between both sides.
Here are some key updates on the US-Iran war:
Fresh US strikes on Iran targets: In a big development, the US Central Command on Tuesday announced fresh strikes on missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines. "US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a US Central Command spokesman, said.
Trump's appeal on Abraham Accords: Amid ongoing talks with Iran, Donald Trump said that as part of a peace deal, it should be mandatory for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and Jordan to sign up to the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements brokered in 2020 with nations historically hostile to Israel. The set of agreements, while already signed by Bahrain and the UAE, continue to draw criticism, largely over failing to address the Israel-Palestine conflict.
What US said on Iran's enriched uranium: Without specifying if it was part of an upcoming deal, Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran's enriched uranium will either be destroyed after being handed over to the US or in another location, with the Atomic Energy Commission bearing witness to it. According to AFP, the Atomic Energy Commission that Trump cited was abolished in 1974 and its functions were divided between two successor bodies.
Israel's big warning on Lebanon: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify the country's strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, claiming that Trump has “reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against the threats on every front, including Lebanon". According to Israel, the IDF has struck more than 70 Hezbollah infrastructure sites across Lebanon since Monday. Israel has issued evacuation orders for 10 villages, accusing Hezbollah of violating a ceasefire that went into effect mid-April, according to the AFP.
Lebanon a key sticking point: Lebanon remains a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran. According to an Axios report, a draft of a potential deal includes language ending the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 26 May 2026 08:27:51 am
US strikes Iran LIVE: US says deal ‘still possible’ within days despite fresh strikes in southern Iran
US strikes Iran LIVE: Marco Rubio has expressed hope over the conclusion of a key deal between the US and Iran despite the US Central Command's announcement of strikes in southern Iran.
"There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress. I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days," Rubio told reporters in Jaipur during an official visit to India.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 08:25:46 am
US strikes Iran LIVE: What US said on reopening of Strait of Hormuz
US strikes Iran LIVE: On the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “The straits have to be open. They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open”.
"What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable," he said.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 08:14:46 am
US strikes Iran LIVE: Report says India turning to Latin America, Africa for oil amid Strait of Hormuz crisis
US strikes Iran LIVE: Indian refiners are reportedly turning to imports from Latin America and Africa after supplies amid the blocking of ships in the Strait of Hormuz. According to a Reuters report, in April and May, Indian refiners raised imports from Venezuela, Brazil, Angola and Nigeria to make up the shortfall.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 08:10:25 am
US strikes Iran LIVE: Marco Rubio says Strait of Hormuz to reopen ‘one way or another’
US strikes Iran LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Strait of Hormuz has to open ‘one way or another’, hours after the US announced strikes in southern Iran on targets like missile launch sites and boats allegedly laying mines.
He also said that the negotiating “language” of the deal with Iran could take a few days.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:59:50 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: What Trump said to Muslim-majority nations on Abraham Accords
US-Iran war news LIVE: In his appeal to Muslim-majority countries like Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Bahrain, Trump said he would like to see them sign the Abraham Accords, as part of a potential deal with Iran.
He argued that wider participation in the Abraham Accords could help bring “true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years”. “It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be,” Trump wrote in a social media post.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:46:59 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Netanyahu vows to intensify attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah
US-Iran war news LIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon amid an already shaky ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Lebanon has been a sticking point for Iran in the ongoing negotiations, and the demand for Israel to stop its offensive against Hezbollah has been put forward by Tehran. Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in early March after the Lebanese militia fired rockets and drones into the country, saying the attack was to avenge the killing of Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the start of the Iran war.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:29:21 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Qatar denies offering $12 billion to Iran for securing a deal
US-Iran war news LIVE: Qatar has denied reports claiming that it offered $12 million to Iran in exchange of securing a deal between Tehran and Washington amid the ongoing conflict. Dr Majed Al Ansari, the advisor to Qatar's PM, said in a post on X that such reports were being circulated by parties “attempting to sabotage the deal and undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts toward regional de-escalation & stability.”
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:24:45 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Strait of Hormuz to open for 30 days after deal announced, says report
US-Iran war news LIVE: The Strait of Hormuz would be reopened for 30 days after the US and Iran agree to a deal to end hostilities in the Middle East, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. In this time period, Iran would reportedly clear out mines in the sea, which would pave way for the transit of vessels carrying oil supplies for several countries.
The chokepoint has seen trouble since the beginning of the war, with ship struggling to pass, and oil prices seeing a hike in most places.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:18:46 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Why are Abraham Accords in focus again? What Trump wants
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday threw the Abraham Accords back into spotlight as he urged Muslim-majority countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Pakistan to sign the accords, that formally recognized Israel in 2020, citing it as a condition for the Iran deal.
"It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit," he wrote in a social media post, adding that countries that refuse “should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention”. Read full story here.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:14:33 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iranian delegation visits Qatar amid peace efforts
US-Iran war news LIVE: An Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf traveled to Doha for consultations with senior Qatari officials on the negotiations on ending the conflict with the US. A ceasefire was reached on April 8 and has since been place, but strikes and threats have continued from both sides despite the truce.
Bloomberg quoted Al Arabiya as saying that Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir is also headed to Qatar to take part in talks.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:09:09 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: What did US forces target in fresh strikes in Iran?
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US Central Command on Monday announced fresh strikes on targets in southern Iran, including missile launch sites and boats allegedly trying to lay mines. The strikes were defensive and intended “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” said spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:06:20 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran may ease internet blackout soon amid peace talks with US
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's months-long internet blackout may see some relaxation, with the country's ongoing talks with the US on ending the conflict. According to a Bloomberg report, Iran's new Special Task Force for the Regulation and Governance of Cyberspace voted Monday “in favor of returning internet access to its pre-January 2026 conditions".
The move could be carried out in a “smart and law-abiding” manner.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 07:02:02 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says enriched uranium to be handed over to US, destroyed
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that enriched uranium will either be destroyed after being handed over to the US, or elsewhere.
“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event,” he said in a Truth Social post.
He didn't specify if his announcement on enriched uranium was going to be part of a deal with Iran.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 06:57:13 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Brent crude up by 1%, but WTI drops despite fresh US strikes on Iran
US-Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices saw a rise on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising one per cent to $97.32 a barrel. However, main US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was up slightly from Monday's last traded price but down 5.5% from Friday's close, according to a Reuters report.