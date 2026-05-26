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US strikes Iran LIVE: Rubio says Hormuz to reopen ‘one way or another’; Trump vows to ‘destroy’ enriched uranium

By Poorva Joshi
May 26, 2026 08:27:51 am IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: Fresh US strikes in southern Iran come days after US President Donald Trump and other key American leaders said that a deal had “largely” been negotiated, boosting hopes for a resolution soon.

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US-Iran war news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

US strikes Iran LIVE updates: An already shaky ceasefire between the US and Iran went further into disarray as the US launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, citing efforts to “protect our troops” from “threats”. The development came days after US President Donald Trump and other key American leaders said that a deal had “largely” been negotiated, boosting hopes for a resolution soon. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 08:27:51 am

    US strikes Iran LIVE: US says deal ‘still possible’ within days despite fresh strikes in southern Iran

    US strikes Iran LIVE: Marco Rubio has expressed hope over the conclusion of a key deal between the US and Iran despite the US Central Command's announcement of strikes in southern Iran.

    "There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress. I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days," Rubio told reporters in Jaipur during an official visit to India.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 08:25:46 am

    US strikes Iran LIVE: What US said on reopening of Strait of Hormuz

    US strikes Iran LIVE: On the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “The straits have to be open. They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open”.

    "What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable," he said.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 08:14:46 am

    US strikes Iran LIVE: Report says India turning to Latin America, Africa for oil amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

    US strikes Iran LIVE: Indian refiners are reportedly turning to imports from Latin America and Africa after supplies amid the blocking of ships in the Strait of Hormuz. According to a Reuters report, in April and May, Indian refiners raised imports from Venezuela, Brazil, Angola and Nigeria to make up the shortfall.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 08:10:25 am

    US strikes Iran LIVE: Marco Rubio says Strait of Hormuz to reopen ‘one way or another’

    US strikes Iran LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Strait of Hormuz has to open ‘one way or another’, hours after the US announced strikes in southern Iran on targets like missile launch sites and boats allegedly laying mines.

    He also said that the negotiating “language” of the deal with Iran could take a few days.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:59:50 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: What Trump said to Muslim-majority nations on Abraham Accords

    US-Iran war news LIVE: In his appeal to Muslim-majority countries like Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Bahrain, Trump said he would like to see them sign the Abraham Accords, as part of a potential deal with Iran.

    He argued that wider participation in the Abraham Accords could help bring “true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years”. “It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:46:59 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Netanyahu vows to intensify attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon amid an already shaky ceasefire between the US and Iran.

    Lebanon has been a sticking point for Iran in the ongoing negotiations, and the demand for Israel to stop its offensive against Hezbollah has been put forward by Tehran. Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in early March after the Lebanese militia fired rockets and drones into the country, saying the attack was to avenge the killing of Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the start of the Iran war.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:29:21 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Qatar denies offering $12 billion to Iran for securing a deal

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Qatar has denied reports claiming that it offered $12 million to Iran in exchange of securing a deal between Tehran and Washington amid the ongoing conflict. Dr Majed Al Ansari, the advisor to Qatar's PM, said in a post on X that such reports were being circulated by parties “attempting to sabotage the deal and undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts toward regional de-escalation & stability.”

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:24:45 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Strait of Hormuz to open for 30 days after deal announced, says report

    US-Iran war news LIVE: The Strait of Hormuz would be reopened for 30 days after the US and Iran agree to a deal to end hostilities in the Middle East, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. In this time period, Iran would reportedly clear out mines in the sea, which would pave way for the transit of vessels carrying oil supplies for several countries.

    The chokepoint has seen trouble since the beginning of the war, with ship struggling to pass, and oil prices seeing a hike in most places.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:18:46 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Why are Abraham Accords in focus again? What Trump wants

    US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday threw the Abraham Accords back into spotlight as he urged Muslim-majority countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Pakistan to sign the accords, that formally recognized Israel in 2020, citing it as a condition for the Iran deal.

    "It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit," he wrote in a social media post, adding that countries that refuse “should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention”. Read full story here.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:14:33 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Iranian delegation visits Qatar amid peace efforts

    US-Iran war news LIVE: An Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf traveled to Doha for consultations with senior Qatari officials on the negotiations on ending the conflict with the US. A ceasefire was reached on April 8 and has since been place, but strikes and threats have continued from both sides despite the truce.

    Bloomberg quoted Al Arabiya as saying that Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir is also headed to Qatar to take part in talks.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:09:09 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: What did US forces target in fresh strikes in Iran?

    US-Iran war news LIVE: The US Central Command on Monday announced fresh strikes on targets in southern Iran, including missile launch sites and boats allegedly trying to lay mines. The strikes were defensive and intended “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” said spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:06:20 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran may ease internet blackout soon amid peace talks with US

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's months-long internet blackout may see some relaxation, with the country's ongoing talks with the US on ending the conflict. According to a Bloomberg report, Iran's new Special Task Force for the Regulation and Governance of Cyberspace voted Monday “in favor of returning internet access to its pre-January 2026 conditions".

    The move could be carried out in a “smart and law-abiding” manner.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 07:02:02 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says enriched uranium to be handed over to US, destroyed

    US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that enriched uranium will either be destroyed after being handed over to the US, or elsewhere.

    “The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event,” he said in a Truth Social post.

    He didn't specify if his announcement on enriched uranium was going to be part of a deal with Iran.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 06:57:13 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Brent crude up by 1%, but WTI drops despite fresh US strikes on Iran

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices saw a rise on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising one per cent to $97.32 a barrel. However, main US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was up slightly from Monday's last traded price but down 5.5% from Friday's close, according to a Reuters report.

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