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US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran ‘is in very bad shape’ but ceasefire ‘holding well’

By Priyanshu Priya
Apr 13, 2026 07:55:29 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE: CENTCOM said the blockade of Strait of Hormuz will be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations.” However, it added that ships traveling between non-Iranian ports will still be allowed.

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US-Iran war live: US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2026, says ceasefire with Iran ‘holding well’, announces Hormuz blockade(AP)

US-Iran war LIVE: The United States has announced a sweeping maritime move against Iran after ceasefire talks collapsed in Islamabad. President Donald Trump said the US Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after high-stakes talks with Iran in Islamabad ended without an agreement. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 07:53:06 am

    US-Iran war live updates: Trump criticises NATO, says ‘weren’t there for us'

    US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump has voiced strong criticism of NATO, saying the alliance failed to support the United States and warning that Washington’s role in the bloc may come under review.

    “I’m very disappointed in NATO. They weren’t there for us. We pay trillions of dollars for NATO and they weren’t there for us... I think that’s going to be under very serious examination,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 07:38:54 am

    US-Iran war live updates: Two US airmen rescued from Iran in ‘very good shape’

    US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the two American airmen rescued from Iranian territory, following F-15E crash, are in “very good shape”.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 07:37:20 am

    US-Iran war live updates: Trump says ceasefire with Iran ‘holding well’

    US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump said the temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is “holding well” following the weekend’s failed marathon negotiations in Pakistan.

    “I would say it’s holding well. Their military is destroyed. Their whole navy is under water,” Trump told reporters after returning to Washington from Florida, reported CNN.

    He also said that at 10 am ET Monday, the US will begin a blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 07:22:50 am

    US-Iran war live updates: Oil prices jump above $100 after US prepares Hormuz blockade

    US-Iran war live updates: Oil prices surged sharply on Monday, with Brent crude climbing above the $100-per-barrel mark after reports that the US Navy is preparing to block ships from reaching Iran via the Strait of Hormuz.

    Brent crude futures rose $6.71, or 7.05%, to $101.91 a barrel by 0104 GMT, after closing 0.75% lower in the previous session, reported Reuters.

    The move follows the collapse of US-Iran negotiations in Pakistan, which ended without a deal to end the ongoing conflict.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 07:18:10 am

    US-Iran war live updates: Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran returns to talks

    US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump has said he is indifferent to whether Iran returns to negotiations with Washington after talks in Pakistan failed to produce a breakthrough.

    “I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland upon his return from Florida, news agency AFP reported.

    His remarks come as diplomatic efforts between the two sides remain stalled following marathon discussions in Islamabad that ended without an agreement.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 07:15:43 am

    US-Iran war live updates: Trump criticises Pope Leo over Iran stance

    US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp attack on Pope Leo, accusing him of being “weak on Iran” and questioning his stance on foreign policy and nuclear weapons.

    “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote, in a lengthy post on TruthSocial.

    He further described the Pope as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” adding criticism over remarks that referenced “fear” of his administration.

    Trump also said the pontiff should “focus on being a great pope, not a politician,” arguing that the Catholic Church was being harmed by what he called political interventions.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 06:59:04 am

    US-Iran war live updates: US intel says China may supply Iran with air defence systems, says report

    US-Iran war live updates: Fresh intelligence assessments from the United States suggest that China could be preparing to bolster Iran’s air defence capabilities in the coming weeks, according to media reports.

    NBC News, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that Beijing may supply Tehran with new air defence weapons soon. The development was first reported by CNN on Saturday.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 06:58:10 am

    US-Iran war live: Tehran President says deal possible if Washington ‘respects rights of Iranians’

    US-Iran war live: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has signalled that a deal with the United States is still within reach, even after talks in Islamabad collapsed without an agreement.

    “If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.

    His remarks come after marathon negotiations between Washington and Tehran ended without a breakthrough, despite earlier hopes that the talks could lay the groundwork for de-escalation.

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