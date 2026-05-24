US-Iran war news LIVE: Shooting outside White House as Trump discusses Iran inside; President says ‘deal shortly’
US-Iran war news LIVE: Shots were fired near the White House with Donald Trump inside as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran, news agency AFP reported. The shooting comes at a crucial time, when all eyes are set on the future of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Boosting hopes for a resolution soon, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that a deal between the US and Iran is “largely negotiated”, with an announcement expected shortly. His remarks came amid efforts from Pakistan to broker a substantial negotiation that could potentially calm markets and pave way for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. ...Read More
“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote in a social media post.
Meanwhile, shots were fired near the White House with Donald Trump inside as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran, news agency AFP reported. The shooting comes at a crucial time, when all eyes are set on the future of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
According to Bloomberg report, Trump met advisers at the White House after speaking with leaders from a number of regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, about what he called a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.”
Here are some key updates on the US-Iran conflict:
Possible truce extension by 60 days: Mediators believe they’re closing in on a deal to extend the US-Iran ceasefire by 60 days that would include a gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times said in a report. However, it still remains to be seen how the two sides would navigate on Iran's nuclear ambitions and its calls for sanctions relief.
Rubio's remarks in India: During his official visit to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also signaled that a resolution may be in sight. “There’s been some progress,” and it’s possible an announcement will be made in coming days, Rubio told reporters on Saturday, adding that the US stands against Iran's nuclear program. “The president’s preference is always to solve problems such as these through a negotiated diplomatic solution," he reportedly said.
Iran's key demand: According to Tasnim news agency, Iran wants that the US release a “significant portion” of its assets that are blocked abroad as a first step, with a “transparent” process for unfreezing the rest, Bloomberg said.
Trump boosts hopes for peace: In his latest remarks, Trump signaled that the US and Iran are inching closer to a resolution. In a social media post, he said that deal has been “largely negotiated” and subject to finalisation by all parties. The President reportedly said it was a “solid 50/50” on whether they would resume fighting or reach a deal, but later told CBS that both sides were “getting a lot closer” to agreement.
Suspect shot after WH shooting: US Secret Service reportedly shot a man who fired shots near the White House on Sunday while the President was still inside as he negotiated a possible Iran deal. The man had been pacing along the street for some time before he approached a police checkpoint, pulled a pistol from his bag and began firing indiscriminately.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 24 May 2026 07:32:33 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Suspect who shot near WH identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best
US-Iran war news LIVE: The suspect in the shooting near White House has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, Bloomberg reported. He was shot by US Secret Service agents on Sunday after firing shots. This was not his first run-in at the White House. In July 2025, he was arrested near the White House for unlawful entry after walking into a restricted area at a pedestrian checkpoint.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 07:25:50 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘Next round of talks’ very soon, says Pak PM Sharif
US-Iran war news LIVE: As he congratulated Trump for his “peace” efforts, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said the next round of talks could take place “very soon”. "Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon," Sharif, whose country has played a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran, posted on X.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 07:23:34 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Report says Tehran ready to give up enriched uranium in deal with Trump
US-Iran war news LIVE: Under the agreement Trump is expected to announce shortly, Iran has agreed to give up its enriched uranium, a New York Times report said on Sunday. The report surfaced hours after Donald Trump said a deal was “largely negotiated” as he said he spoke to stakeholders in Pakistan, and Middle Eastern countries like Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Notably, there was no mention of Iran's nuclear program and highly enriched uranium in Trump's post on the matter.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 07:18:09 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Pak congratulates Trump's ‘peace’ efforts after his call with Gulf leaders
US-Iran war news LIVE: Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated US President Donald Trump for his efforts to “pursue peace” as the latter held conversations on calls with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan.
“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir represented Pakistan in the telephone call and I greatly appreciate his tireless efforts during the entire process.The discussions provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on the current regional situation and how to move the ongoing peace efforts forward to bring lasting peace in the region,” a part of Sharif's post on X read.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 07:15:09 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: 60-day extension for US-Iran ceasefire? What report said
US-Iran war news LIVE: Amid lack of clarity on the terms of a possible agreement between both sides, a Financial Times report cited mediators, and said that the existing ceasefire between the US and Iran could be extended by 60 days. The report also said that the deal would lay the framework for discussions on Iran's nuclear program.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 07:10:38 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘I am in the Oval Office at the White House’, Trump said before shooting
US-Iran war news LIVE: Hours before a shooting was reported near the White House, Donald Trump said he was inside the Oval Office discussing a potential Iran deal on a call with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan and Bahrain, among others. He also said he separately held a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it “went very well”.
“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” he wrote.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 07:05:29 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump was inside White House discussing Iran deal, then shots fired
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump was reportedly inside White House when shots were fired near it on Sunday. According to an AFP report, the shooting took place as Trump worked to negotiate a deal with Iran. Separately, Bloomberg also said that Trump met his advisers at the White House after speaking with leaders from a number of regional powers on a peace negotiation.
- Sun, 24 May 2026 06:59:36 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump signals Tehran deal is “largely” done, announcement expected soon
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a possible deal between the US and Iran was “largely negotiated” and could pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.