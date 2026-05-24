US-Iran war news LIVE: Shooting outside White House as Trump discusses Iran inside; President says ‘deal shortly’

US-Iran war news LIVE: Boosting hopes for a resolution soon, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that a deal between the US and Iran is “largely negotiated”, with an announcement expected shortly. His remarks came amid efforts from Pakistan to broker a substantial negotiation that could potentially calm markets and pave way for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. ...Read More

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, shots were fired near the White House with Donald Trump inside as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran, news agency AFP reported. The shooting comes at a crucial time, when all eyes are set on the future of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

According to Bloomberg report, Trump met advisers at the White House after speaking with leaders from a number of regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, about what he called a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.”

Here are some key updates on the US-Iran conflict:

Possible truce extension by 60 days: Mediators believe they’re closing in on a deal to extend the US-Iran ceasefire by 60 days that would include a gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times said in a report. However, it still remains to be seen how the two sides would navigate on Iran's nuclear ambitions and its calls for sanctions relief.

Rubio's remarks in India: During his official visit to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also signaled that a resolution may be in sight. “There’s been some progress,” and it’s possible an announcement will be made in coming days, Rubio told reporters on Saturday, adding that the US stands against Iran's nuclear program. “The president’s preference is always to solve problems such as these through a negotiated diplomatic solution," he reportedly said.

Iran's key demand: According to Tasnim news agency, Iran wants that the US release a “significant portion” of its assets that are blocked abroad as a first step, with a “transparent” process for unfreezing the rest, Bloomberg said.

Trump boosts hopes for peace: In his latest remarks, Trump signaled that the US and Iran are inching closer to a resolution. In a social media post, he said that deal has been “largely negotiated” and subject to finalisation by all parties. The President reportedly said it was a “solid 50/50” on whether they would resume fighting or reach a deal, but later told CBS that both sides were “getting a lot closer” to agreement.

Suspect shot after WH shooting: US Secret Service reportedly shot a man who fired shots near the White House on Sunday while the President was still inside as he negotiated a possible Iran deal. The man had been pacing along the street for some time before he approached a police checkpoint, pulled a pistol from his bag and began firing indiscriminately.