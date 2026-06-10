US-Iran war highlights: Iran targets US' fifth fleet in Bahrain using drones; Hormuz ‘closed to all vessels’
US Iran war highlights: Several areas in Iran, including western Tehran, the southern islands of Qeshm and Hengam, the towns of Sirik and Minab, were targeted “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.” In response, Iran launched the first phase of its retaliatory attacks.
US-Iran war highlights: US military on Wednesday said its forces began launching additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran. "The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression," the military said. Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab in the south of the country. The attacks came after President Donald Trump said the United States would strike Iran again if no peace deal is secured, threatening further escalation following one of the most significant exchanges of hostilities in two months. ...Read More
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United States and Iran traded strikes on Wednesday, testing the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April and threatening to derail the ceasefire talks which have been ongoing. The US carried out strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz in what President Donald Trump said was retaliation for Iran downing a US Apache helicopter.
Following this, Iran vowed a “heavier response” and said it had carried out missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran had taken “too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them”, adding that Tehran would have to “pay the price.” Trump also warned of more strikes on Iran, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying Tehran would “stand firm against any pressure or threat.”
Attacks just hours after Trump's ‘Iran peace deal in final stages’ claim
The US strikes came just hours after Trump had said negotiations to end the West Asia war were in their final stages -- a claim he has made repeatedly in the past few weeks.
But after the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter on Monday, Trump said the United States was responding "in a strong manner" after "what they did with our helicopter last night," in a telephone interview with ABC News.
"And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is," he said.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces "began launching self-defence strikes against Iran, at 5 pm ET (2100 GMT) today at the Commander in Chief's direction" and "the mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."
A shaky ceasefire between the warring parties has been in place since April 8, but it faced a major test when Iran and Israel renewed attacks over the weekend, before each side announced a halt.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued, however, and Lebanese officials said 11 people were killed in airstrikes on Tuesday on the historic city of Tyre in the south of the country.
The Israeli military also warned the entire city to evacuate.
AFP reported that residents of Tyre, including those from the Christian quarter, were fleeing and heavy traffic was heading north after the Israeli warning.
The news agency also reported that displaced people were arriving from Tyre in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, some with belongings hastily strapped to the roofs of their cars.
Tehran has insisted that a halt to the war must include a truce in Lebanon, which was drawn into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah militants fired rockets at Israel on March 2.
Israel responded with an extensive campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion that has killed more than 3,600 people. Exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have not stopped despite an ongoing truce.
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- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 06:32:52 am
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- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 05:57:59 am
US Iran war LIVE: 22 countries tell Iran to stop attacks 'on our soil'
US Iran war LIVE: Twenty-two countries including the US and European nations warned Iran on Thursday to stop attacking people "on our soil". "Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries said in a joint statement.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 05:53:24 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran targets US fifth fleet in Bahrain using drones
US Iran war LIVE: Iranian state media on Thursday said that the Iranian army targeted the US fifth fleet in Bahrain by drones in response to US attacks on the south of the country.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 05:45:59 am
US Iran war LIVE: Strait of Hormuz closed to all vessels, says Iran's IRGC
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz will be "closed to all vessels" following new US strikes on Iran. It also warned that any ship attempting to pass through the narrow passage could be targeted, CNN reported.
"Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships," CNN cited the IRGC as saying.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 05:29:53 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran says every US ‘aggression’ would be met with decisive military response
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Tasnim News Agency, citing an informed source, said that every American “aggression” would be met with a decisive military response, not "political blackmail." The remark comes even as Iran launched first phase of missile and drone attacks in retaliation to US strikes.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 05:24:29 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran carries out first phase of retaliatory strikes
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out its first phase of missile and drone offensive operations in retaliation to US strikes earlier today.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 04:50:44 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran says any ship passing through Hormuz 'will be targeted'
US Iran war LIVE: After the recent US attacks, Iran has said that any ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz 'will be targeted'
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 04:48:07 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran warns of ‘crushing and decisive’ response
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's top joint military command has said that the Iranian armed forces would deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any "aggression" by the US in the region.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 04:20:55 am
US Iran war LIVE: Trump says US wants ‘meaningful deal’ with Iran
US Iran war LIVE: Ahead of Wednesday's attack at Iran, President Donald Trump said the US wants a "meaningful" and "effective" deal with Iran. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We have the strongest military in the world. And I gave them (Iran) a break at the request of Pakistan... We stopped them from going to war with India. You would have had a nuclear war if it weren't for me. But they became friendly to me. They're close to Iran, and they work, and they still are working on trying to get them to do what's right. But we want a deal that's meaningful. We want a deal that works."
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 03:33:11 am
US Iran war LIVE: List of places in Iran attacked by US on Thursday
US Iran war LIVE: Several Iranian cities and provinces were target of fresh US attack on Iran. Some of the locations targeted by the US strikes include:
- Western Tehran
- Qeshm and Hengam
- Towns of Sirik and Minab
- Bandar Abbas
- Gorgan
- Fars province
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 03:27:42 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Sirik hit by ‘enemy’ projectiles, says Iranian media
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Press TV said a 'location' in Sirik has been hit by 'enemy' projectiles.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 03:25:22 am
US Iran war LIVE: Explosions in Qeshm and Hengam due to ‘military projectiles’
US Iran war LIVE: Iran’s IRNA news agency said that explosions heard in Qeshm and Hengam were “caused by projectiles … all of which are of a military nature”.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 03:18:46 am
US Iran war LIVE: Explosion heard in Bandar Abbas
US Iran war LIVE: Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz as US began launching fresh strikes on Thursday. Bandar Abbas was also the target of early Wednesday strikes by the US in retaliation to Tehran downing American Apache helicopter.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 03:15:48 am
US Iran war LIVE: US confirms new strikes on targets in Iran
US Iran war LIVE: US military began launching additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, US Central Command confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday.
“U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression,” the X post read.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 03:01:12 am
US Iran war LIVE: Trump holds meet in White House Situation Room to discuss strikes on Iran
US Iran war LIVE: US President Trump on Wednesday held a meeting with White House officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, Axios reported, citing sources. It added that war secretary Pete Hegseth joined the meeting from Centcom headquarters. According to the report, Trump was considering was an operation that is big in scale but short in duration, with the “aim of pressing Iran to change its position in the negotiations.”
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:53:51 am
US Iran war LIVE: Air defence activity heard in west Tehran
US Iran war LIVE: Shortly after US President Trump and war secretary Pete Hegseth warned of strikes in Iran, explosions were held in several places, including in Fars province and Tehran. According to Mehr news agency, air defence activity is heard in west Tehran.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:42:53 am
US Iran war LIVE: Air defense activates in Fars, says report
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Mehr news agency has said that the air defense has been activated in Fars.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:41:00 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran warns of retaliatory action if US attacks
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing a military source, said Tehran will target new US interests in the region if the US initiates action.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:26:59 am
US Iran war LIVE: Hegseth says Apache helicopter pilots are in 'good shape'
US Iran war LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the pilots of an Apache helicopter that was shot down in the Strait of Hormuz were in "good shape."
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:24:18 am
US Iran war LIVE: Pete Hegseth says US to bomb key facilities in Iran
US Iran war LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said US will hit Iran hard on Wednesday and bomb "key facilities."
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:15:03 am
US Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran will ‘pay the price’ for prolonged talks
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump slammed Iran for not reaching a quick peace deal with the US after a night of attacks that have strained the ceasefire. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 01:58:37 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran has never negotiated under threats, will never submit to pressure, says envoy
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's UN ambassador said Tehran has never negotiated under threats and will never submit to pressure or coercion.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:35:34 am
US Iran war LIVE: 'If Iran had nuclear weapon, there'd be no Israel, Middle East: Trump
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday seemed to suggest that Iran had no nuclear weapon. Adressing a press briefing, he said if Iran had a nuclear weapon, there would be no Israel or Middle East.
“If they (Iran) had a nuclear weapon, there'd be no Israel, there'd be no Middle East, and they would have absolutely shot at us. We'll see what happens. But we hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today,” Trump said.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:23:54 am
US Iran war LIVE: Gold slides 3% as Middle East escalation fuels inflation, rate-hike concerns
US Iran war LIVE: Gold prices fell more than 3 per cent on Wednesday as fears of a wider US-backed war with Iran stoked concerns about interest rate hikes to curb rising inflation, with investors focusing on key US data for clues on the monetary policy path. Spot gold was down 3.5% at $4,111.95 per ounce by 2:26 pm EDT, its lowest level since March 23. US gold futures for August delivery settled 3.6% lower at $4,133.3. (Reuters)
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:11:55 am
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon killed at least 12 people on Wednesday, a medical source told AFP. The southern border town of Kfarshuba said late Wednesday that a municipal councillor and employee had been released, hours after Israel's army said it had "apprehended" two people who approached its soldiers. (AFP)
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 11:30:46 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Trump says more than 200 commercial ships have passed through Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he ordered a secret military mission last month that resulted in over 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said more than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait.
“Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Straight of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Straight, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait,” Trump said.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 10:48:14 pm
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Iran will stand firm against any pressure or threat,’ says President Pezeshkian
US Iran war LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday said Tehran would “stand firm against any pressure or threat.”
In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran was “relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity.” This comes after US President Donald Trump warned of fresh strikes against Iran.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 10:45:13 pm
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Threats to critical infra sign of desperation,’ says Iran President
US Iran war LIVE: After US President Donald Trump threatened fresh strikes, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded, saying it was a “sign of desperation.”
“Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people. Threats to target them—from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries—are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation's will,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 10:05:42 pm
US Iran war LIVE: US says disabled ‘non-compliant’ oil tanker off coast of Oman
US Iran war LIVE: The United States Central Command on Wednesday said it had disabled “an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.”
The CENTCOM claimed the crew had “repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces”, following which a US aircraft had fired “precision munitions into the ship’s engine room.” The tanker was a Palau-flagged vessel, with 24 Indian crew members onboard. India's ministry of external affairs condemned the incident, saying three Indian crew members remained missing, while 21 had been rescued.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:32:14 pm
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Iran agreed to not have nuclear weapon, all they have to do is sign,’ says Trump
US Iran war LIVE: After warning of attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump said Tehran had agreed to not have a nuclear weapon, adding that “all they have to do is sign the paper.”
He further said he wanted a deal with Iran which was “meaningful and works”, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:30:20 pm
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Not going to say whether going to knock out bridges, power plants,’ says Trump
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump warned of attacks on Iran again on Wednesday. He said that he would not reveal whether the US would “knock out” bridges or power plants, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:28:42 pm
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Going to attack Iran hard today,’ says Trump
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said America would again “attack” Iran “very hard”, adding that he would “see what happens” with the peace deal, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:22:50 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Trump warns US will attack Iran ‘very hard’, says Tehran ‘should sign the deal’
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened Iran, saying America would attack them “very hard.”
The US President further said Iran “should sign the deal”, according to Reuters news agency.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:15:04 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Trump claims Iran ‘becoming failed nation’, praises US naval blockade
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the US naval blockade as “effective”, while claiming that Iran was “becoming a failed nation” because of it.
“The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL!” Trump said in a post on X.
“Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!” the US President further said.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:42:50 pm
US Iran war LIVE: India says shipping attacks “worrisome”, reiterates call to de-escalate tensions
US Iran war LIVE: India reiterated its call to de-escalate tensions in West Asia after a commercial tanker with 24 Indian crew members onboard was attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday.
“he continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the MEA added.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:39:57 pm
US Iran war LIVE: 21 Indians rescued after commercial tanker attacked off Oman coast, 3 remain missing
US Iran war LIVE: A commercial vessel, Settebello, was attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday. The ship had 24 Indian crew onboard, out of whom 21 have been rescued and three remain missing, a statement by the ministry of external affairs said.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:31:18 pm
US Iran war LIVE: MEA condemns attack on vessel off Oman coast with 24 Indian crew onboard
US Iran war LIVE: The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman earlier today. The vessel had 24 Indian crew members onboard.
“Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation,” the MEA said in a statement.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:15:10 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Saudi condemns Iranian strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan
US Iran war LIVE: Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Wednesday issued a statement condemning Iranian strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
“The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks and flagrant violations of the sovereignty of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, the brotherly State of Kuwait, and the gdom of Jordan, and considers them a threat to the security and territorial integrity of these brotherly countries and their airspace,” the statement by the Saudi foreign ministry said.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 07:30:03 pm
US Iran war LIVE: US, its European allies condemn Iran's ‘lethal plotting’ in Europe, North America and Australia
US Iran war LIVE: The United States, Britain and other European allies and nations condemned the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps-Intelligence Organization, Quds Force, and Ministry of Intelligence and Security.
They accused Iran of “lethal plotting”and other actions in Europe, North America and Australia, a joint statement said on Wednesday, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 07:21:20 pm
US Iran war LIVE: First oil tanker from Gulf heading to Europe since March, says Kpler
US Iran war LIVE: A tanker carrying two million barrels of crude oil is heading towards Europe, in the first such shipment since March, ata from the maritime tracking firm Kpler showed Wednesday, AFP reported.
The tanker, Advantage Victory, left Gulf at the end of May. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel passed through the Strait of Hormuz on May 27 without indicating its destination. It revealed its destination on Monday, with its AIS signal indicating “NL RTM”, the code for Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 06:58:30 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu retorts to Erdogan's remarks; says Israel will ‘continue to act against Iran and its proxies’
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks calling Israel's actions “mischievous” and warning against “adventures” in the Mediterranean.
“Erdogan, who perpetrates genocide against the Kurds, supports the terrorist organization Hamas, oppresses his own people, and imprisons political rivals, is the last one who can preach morals to the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.
He further said that Israel would “continue to act forcefully against Iran and its proxies that threaten the Middle East and the entire world.”
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 05:47:15 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 12 people, a source told AFP. This comes after an Israeli strike hit Sidon in the centre of south Lebanon.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 05:35:02 pm
US Iran war LIVE: British maritime security group says tanker fire near Oman likely result of US strike
US Iran war LIVE: British maritime security group Ambrey said Wednesday that the fire in a tanker near Oman coast is reportedly owing to a US strike. A fire in a tanker 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's port of Sohar has killed one, with two crew members missing.
“Ambrey assesses that this was likely the result of US operations to blockade Iranian ports,” Reuters news agency reported citing the group. “In the past, crews have been warned to gather on the bow of a vessel before an attack on the stern,” it said.
A second maritime security source also said the vessel was likely to have been hit by a US missile, according to Reuters. The vessel hit was the Settebello, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard, which said the Omani Navy responded to the ship's distress call. The tanker was partially laden and last located off Oman's coast on June 1, according to the MarineTraffic ship-tracking platform. Its India-based operator, listed in databases, could not be reached for comment.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 05:07:29 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Trump close to ordering fresh strikes on Iran's infrastructure, says report
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is considering ordering fresh strikes on Iran's power plants and bridges, owing to the delay in reaching an agreement, Fox News reported on Wednesday citing a phone interview.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 04:59:28 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Qatar officials travelled to Tehran today after consultations with US to finalise agreement
US Iran war LIVE: Negotiators from Qatar, which is mediating between the US and Iran, travelled to Tehran on Wednesday morning, an official with knowledge of the situation told Reuters news agency.
The Qatari negotiators travelled to Tehran after consultations with the US to finalise and agreement between both sides, according to Reuters.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 04:57:11 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Strike hits centre of Sidon in south Lebanon, says report
US Iran war LIVE: A strike hit the centre of Sidon in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, AFP reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 04:55:19 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Iran, US need to move beyong this state of ‘neither war nor peace’, says Iranian Prez
US Iran war LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran and Washingtonneed to move beyond “this state of neither war nor peace,” according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
“If we want to move beyond this state of neither war nor peace, what should we do? If we do not engage in dialogue, then what is the alternative?” Pezeshkian asked.
“It was on that basis that the Leader permitted the talks to continue, and in the final stages his instruction was: ‘Go and resolve the issue,’” the Iran President added.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 04:52:31 pm
US Iran war LIVE: UN human rights office to send team to Lebanon, collect evidence of international law violations
US Iran war LIVE: In agreement with the government of Lebanon, the UN human rights office will send a team of investigators to the country next week.
The team will collect evidence of potential violations of the international law by all parties during the war since March, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 04:44:04 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Trump warns Iran will have to ‘pay the price’, says they took ‘too long’ to negotiate peace deal
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that Iran would have to “pay the price”, saying they took “too long to negotiate a deal.”
“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” Trump said in a post on X. He further added that the Iranian military was a “complete and total mess.”
“Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump said.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 04:10:19 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Israel's attacks on Lebanon, Syria have reached a point where they threaten Turkey, says Erdogan
US Iran war LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Syria had “reached a point” where they were also a threat to Turkey, Reuters news agency reported.