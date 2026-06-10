US-Iran war LIVE: US says carrying out 'self-defense strikes' at Iran; blasts in Tehran, Fars, Bandar Abbas
US Iran war LIVE: Several areas in Iran, including parts of Tehran and Fars province, are reporting explosions and air defence activity after US President Trump and his war secretary warned of attacks on Wednesday.
- 9 Mins agoList of places in Iran targeted by US
- 15 Mins agoIran's Sirik hit by ‘enemy’ projectiles, says Iranian media
- 17 Mins agoExplosions in Qeshm and Hengam due to ‘military projectiles’
- 24 Mins agoExplosion heard in Bandar Abbas
- 27 Mins agoUS confirms new strikes on targets in Iran
- 41 Mins agoTrump holds meet in White House Situation Room to discuss strikes on Iran
- 49 Mins agoAir defence activity heard in west Tehran
- 1 Hr agoAir defense activates in Fars, says report
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoIran warns of retaliatory action if US attacks
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoHegseth says Apache helicopter pilots are in 'good shape'
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoPete Hegseth says US to bomb key facilities in Iran
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoTrump says Iran will ‘pay the price’ for prolonged talks
- 1 Hr 44 Mins agoIran has never negotiated under threats, will never submit to pressure, says envoy
- 7:05 PM IST, June 10'If Iran had nuclear weapon, there'd be no Israel, Middle East: Trump
- 6:53 PM IST, June 10Gold slides 3% as Middle East escalation fuels inflation, rate-hike concerns
- 6:41 PM IST, June 10Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12
- 6:00 PM IST, June 10Trump says more than 200 commercial ships have passed through Hormuz
- 5:18 PM IST, June 10‘Iran will stand firm against any pressure or threat,’ says President Pezeshkian
- 5:15 PM IST, June 10‘Threats to critical infra sign of desperation,’ says Iran President
- 4:35 PM IST, June 10US says disabled ‘non-compliant’ oil tanker off coast of Oman
- 4:02 PM IST, June 10‘Iran agreed to not have nuclear weapon, all they have to do is sign,’ says Trump
- 4:00 PM IST, June 10‘Not going to say whether going to knock out bridges, power plants,’ says Trump
- 3:58 PM IST, June 10‘Going to attack Iran hard today,’ says Trump
- 3:52 PM IST, June 10Trump warns US will attack Iran ‘very hard’, says Tehran ‘should sign the deal’
- 3:45 PM IST, June 10Trump claims Iran ‘becoming failed nation’, praises US naval blockade
- 3:12 PM IST, June 10India says shipping attacks “worrisome”, reiterates call to de-escalate tensions
- 3:09 PM IST, June 1021 Indians rescued after commercial tanker attacked off Oman coast, 3 remain missing
- 3:01 PM IST, June 10MEA condemns attack on vessel off Oman coast with 24 Indian crew onboard
- 2:45 PM IST, June 10Saudi condemns Iranian strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan
- 2:00 PM IST, June 10US, its European allies condemn Iran's ‘lethal plotting’ in Europe, North America and Australia
- 1:51 PM IST, June 10First oil tanker from Gulf heading to Europe since March, says Kpler
- 1:28 PM IST, June 10Netanyahu retorts to Erdogan's remarks; says Israel will ‘continue to act against Iran and its proxies’
- 12:17 PM IST, June 10Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12
- 12:05 PM IST, June 10British maritime security group says tanker fire near Oman likely result of US strike
- 11:37 AM IST, June 10Trump close to ordering fresh strikes on Iran's infrastructure, says report
- 11:29 AM IST, June 10Qatar officials travelled to Tehran today after consultations with US to finalise agreement
- 11:27 AM IST, June 10Strike hits centre of Sidon in south Lebanon, says report
- 11:25 AM IST, June 10Iran, US need to move beyong this state of ‘neither war nor peace’, says Iranian Prez
- 11:22 AM IST, June 10UN human rights office to send team to Lebanon, collect evidence of international law violations
- 11:14 AM IST, June 10Trump warns Iran will have to ‘pay the price’, says they took ‘too long’ to negotiate peace deal
- 10:40 AM IST, June 10Israel's attacks on Lebanon, Syria have reached a point where they threaten Turkey, says Erdogan
- 10:38 AM IST, June 10Erdogan warns against ‘mischievous initiatives led by Israel' in Mediterranean
- 10:35 AM IST, June 10Israel's ‘aggression’ poses threat to whole world, must stop, says Turkey's Erdogan
- 9:58 AM IST, June 10Lebanese media says Israeli military has seized municipal councillor, worker
- 9:55 AM IST, June 10Fire erupts on tanker off Oman, one dead, two crew members missing
- 9:48 AM IST, June 10Iran foreign ministry says diplomacy with US ‘damaged’ after strikes
- 9:36 AM IST, June 10Iran provincial governor says no explosions took place in Qeshm
- 8:31 AM IST, June 10Iran says need to reassess US talks after overnight clashes
- 8:29 AM IST, June 10Russia calls for 'restraint' in Iran war after new strikes
- 8:25 AM IST, June 10Israeli army issues attack threat for more Lebanese towns
- 8:17 AM IST, June 10China calls for restraint after the US and Iran trade strikes
- 8:15 AM IST, June 10Israeli forces target several areas in southern Lebanon
- 8:13 AM IST, June 10Tehran cites UN self-defence clause for retaliatory strikes on US
- 7:53 AM IST, June 10Explosion heard near Qeshm Island
- 7:39 AM IST, June 10Silver futures decline to ₹2.3 lakh/kg
- 7:22 AM IST, June 10Hamas slams Israel for trying to remove landmarks from Al-Aqsa Mosque
- 7:10 AM IST, June 10Israel issues forced displacement orders for Lebanese village
- 6:52 AM IST, June 10Why is a peace deal dificult to reach?
- 6:36 AM IST, June 10Cargo vessel exchanges fire with armed craft southwest of Yemen, UKMTO says
- 6:26 AM IST, June 10Conflict increasing risks of acute hunger for millions, World Food Program says
- 6:05 AM IST, June 10UAE joins allies to demand strict UN sanctions on Iran over nuclear violations, missile strikes
- 5:59 AM IST, June 10Iran FM speaks to Turkish, Saudi counterparts
- 5:29 AM IST, June 10Iran war derails Saudi contractor’s $799 million Riyadh IPO
- 5:09 AM IST, June 10Uncertainty as Iranians try to get by amid US war
- 4:50 AM IST, June 10Iran says Gulf nations have 'responsibility' to halt US, Israeli strikes
- 4:13 AM IST, June 10Hezbollah claims 14 attacks on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
- 3:40 AM IST, June 10White House World Cup chief defends visa ban for Somali referee, Iranians
- 3:33 AM IST, June 10Gold slumps below $4,200 as renewed US-Iran clashes test truce
- 3:25 AM IST, June 10US official says not aware of any reports of harm to US personnel or locations
- 3:22 AM IST, June 10Nearly all missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted, US official says
- 3:19 AM IST, June 10US struck nearly 20 targets in Iran, official says
- 3:10 AM IST, June 10Jordan shoots down 5 missiles ‘from Iran’, says no casualties
- 3:04 AM IST, June 10Scope of US-Iran strikes hopefully signals ‘de-escalation’, ex-US general says
- 2:52 AM IST, June 10Bahrain's Interior Ministry says warning siren has been sounded again
- 2:47 AM IST, June 10Iran fires at least 4 ballistic missiles and several more drones at US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan
- 2:19 AM IST, June 10Kuwaiti army says air defences engaging hostile aerial targets
- 2:15 AM IST, June 10IRGC claims attack on military base in Jordan
- 2:09 AM IST, June 10IRGC warns of a 'crushing and decisive' response to any further US attack
- 1:51 AM IST, June 10South Korea’s Kospi extends losses on chipmakers, US-Iran war-tied jitters
- 1:40 AM IST, June 10Missile alert sirens in Bahrain
- 1:20 AM IST, June 10Oil prices climb
- 1:18 AM IST, June 10The big ceasefire question
- 1:14 AM IST, June 10US says it completed strikes against Iran
- 1:06 AM IST, June 10IRGC says it attacked US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
US-Iran war LIVE: US military on Wednesday said its forces began launching additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran. "The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression," the military said. The attacks came after President Donald Trump said the United States would strike Iran again if no peace deal is secured, threatening further escalation following one of the most significant exchanges of hostilities in two months....Read More
United States and Iran traded strikes on Wednesday, testing the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April and threatening to derail the ceasefire talks which have been ongoing. The US carried out strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz in what President Donald Trump said was retaliation for Iran downing a US Apache helicopter.
Following this, Iran vowed a “heavier response” and said it had carried out missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran had taken “too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them”, adding that Tehran would have to “pay the price.” Trump also warned of more strikes on Iran, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying Tehran would “stand firm against any pressure or threat.”
The Iranian media has said that after a series of explosions along Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz, the situation was “now reported to be calm.” Digital news outlet Axios reported that US forces had attacked several Iranian air defence systems and radar systems around the strait.
Following the strikes, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, threatened to retaliate. "Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe," Araghchi posted on X.
Attacks just hours after Trump's ‘Iran peace deal in final stages’ claim
The US strikes came just hours after Trump had said negotiations to end the West Asia war were in their final stages -- a claim he has made repeatedly in the past few weeks.
But after the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter on Monday, Trump said the United States was responding "in a strong manner" after "what they did with our helicopter last night," in a telephone interview with ABC News.
"And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is," he said.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces "began launching self-defence strikes against Iran, at 5 pm ET (2100 GMT) today at the Commander in Chief's direction" and "the mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."
A shaky ceasefire between the warring parties has been in place since April 8, but it faced a major test when Iran and Israel renewed attacks over the weekend, before each side announced a halt.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued, however, and Lebanese officials said 11 people were killed in airstrikes on Tuesday on the historic city of Tyre in the south of the country.
The Israeli military also warned the entire city to evacuate.
AFP reported that residents of Tyre, including those from the Christian quarter, were fleeing and heavy traffic was heading north after the Israeli warning.
The news agency also reported that displaced people were arriving from Tyre in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, some with belongings hastily strapped to the roofs of their cars.
Tehran has insisted that a halt to the war must include a truce in Lebanon, which was drawn into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah militants fired rockets at Israel on March 2.
Israel responded with an extensive campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion that has killed more than 3,600 people. Exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have not stopped despite an ongoing truce.
US Iran war LIVE: List of places in Iran targeted by US
US Iran war LIVE: Several Iranian cities and provinces were target of fresh US attack on Iran. Some of the locations targeted by the US strikes include:
- Western Tehran
- Qeshm and Hengam
- Towns of Sirik and Minab
- Bandar Abbas
- Gorgan
- Fars province
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Sirik hit by ‘enemy’ projectiles, says Iranian media
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Press TV said a 'location' in Sirik has been hit by 'enemy' projectiles.
US Iran war LIVE: Explosions in Qeshm and Hengam due to ‘military projectiles’
US Iran war LIVE: Iran’s IRNA news agency said that explosions heard in Qeshm and Hengam were “caused by projectiles … all of which are of a military nature”.
US Iran war LIVE: Explosion heard in Bandar Abbas
US Iran war LIVE: Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz as US began launching fresh strikes on Thursday. Bandar Abbas was also the target of early Wednesday strikes by the US in retaliation to Tehran downing American Apache helicopter.
US Iran war LIVE: US confirms new strikes on targets in Iran
US Iran war LIVE: US military began launching additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, US Central Command confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday.
“U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression,” the X post read.
US Iran war LIVE: Trump holds meet in White House Situation Room to discuss strikes on Iran
US Iran war LIVE: US President Trump on Wednesday held a meeting with White House officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, Axios reported, citing sources. It added that war secretary Pete Hegseth joined the meeting from Centcom headquarters. According to the report, Trump was considering was an operation that is big in scale but short in duration, with the “aim of pressing Iran to change its position in the negotiations.”
US Iran war LIVE: Air defence activity heard in west Tehran
US Iran war LIVE: Shortly after US President Trump and war secretary Pete Hegseth warned of strikes in Iran, explosions were held in several places, including in Fars province and Tehran. According to Mehr news agency, air defence activity is heard in west Tehran.
US Iran war LIVE: Air defense activates in Fars, says report
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Mehr news agency has said that the air defense has been activated in Fars.
US Iran war LIVE: Iran warns of retaliatory action if US attacks
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing a military source, said Tehran will target new US interests in the region if the US initiates action.
US Iran war LIVE: Hegseth says Apache helicopter pilots are in 'good shape'
US Iran war LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the pilots of an Apache helicopter that was shot down in the Strait of Hormuz were in "good shape."
US Iran war LIVE: Pete Hegseth says US to bomb key facilities in Iran
US Iran war LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said US will hit Iran hard on Wednesday and bomb "key facilities."
US Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran will ‘pay the price’ for prolonged talks
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump slammed Iran for not reaching a quick peace deal with the US after a night of attacks that have strained the ceasefire. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.
US Iran war LIVE: Iran has never negotiated under threats, will never submit to pressure, says envoy
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's UN ambassador said Tehran has never negotiated under threats and will never submit to pressure or coercion.
US Iran war LIVE: 'If Iran had nuclear weapon, there'd be no Israel, Middle East: Trump
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday seemed to suggest that Iran had no nuclear weapon. Adressing a press briefing, he said if Iran had a nuclear weapon, there would be no Israel or Middle East.
“If they (Iran) had a nuclear weapon, there'd be no Israel, there'd be no Middle East, and they would have absolutely shot at us. We'll see what happens. But we hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today,” Trump said.
US Iran war LIVE: Gold slides 3% as Middle East escalation fuels inflation, rate-hike concerns
US Iran war LIVE: Gold prices fell more than 3 per cent on Wednesday as fears of a wider US-backed war with Iran stoked concerns about interest rate hikes to curb rising inflation, with investors focusing on key US data for clues on the monetary policy path. Spot gold was down 3.5% at $4,111.95 per ounce by 2:26 pm EDT, its lowest level since March 23. US gold futures for August delivery settled 3.6% lower at $4,133.3. (Reuters)
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon killed at least 12 people on Wednesday, a medical source told AFP. The southern border town of Kfarshuba said late Wednesday that a municipal councillor and employee had been released, hours after Israel's army said it had "apprehended" two people who approached its soldiers. (AFP)
US Iran war LIVE: Trump says more than 200 commercial ships have passed through Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he ordered a secret military mission last month that resulted in over 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said more than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait.
“Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Straight of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Straight, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait,” Trump said.
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Iran will stand firm against any pressure or threat,’ says President Pezeshkian
US Iran war LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday said Tehran would “stand firm against any pressure or threat.”
In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran was “relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity.” This comes after US President Donald Trump warned of fresh strikes against Iran.
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Threats to critical infra sign of desperation,’ says Iran President
US Iran war LIVE: After US President Donald Trump threatened fresh strikes, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded, saying it was a “sign of desperation.”
“Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people. Threats to target them—from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries—are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation's will,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.
US Iran war LIVE: US says disabled ‘non-compliant’ oil tanker off coast of Oman
US Iran war LIVE: The United States Central Command on Wednesday said it had disabled “an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.”
The CENTCOM claimed the crew had “repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces”, following which a US aircraft had fired “precision munitions into the ship’s engine room.” The tanker was a Palau-flagged vessel, with 24 Indian crew members onboard. India's ministry of external affairs condemned the incident, saying three Indian crew members remained missing, while 21 had been rescued.
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Iran agreed to not have nuclear weapon, all they have to do is sign,’ says Trump
US Iran war LIVE: After warning of attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump said Tehran had agreed to not have a nuclear weapon, adding that “all they have to do is sign the paper.”
He further said he wanted a deal with Iran which was “meaningful and works”, Reuters news agency reported.
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Not going to say whether going to knock out bridges, power plants,’ says Trump
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump warned of attacks on Iran again on Wednesday. He said that he would not reveal whether the US would “knock out” bridges or power plants, Reuters news agency reported.
US Iran war LIVE: ‘Going to attack Iran hard today,’ says Trump
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said America would again “attack” Iran “very hard”, adding that he would “see what happens” with the peace deal, Reuters news agency reported.
US Iran war LIVE: Trump warns US will attack Iran ‘very hard’, says Tehran ‘should sign the deal’
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened Iran, saying America would attack them “very hard.”
The US President further said Iran “should sign the deal”, according to Reuters news agency.
US Iran war LIVE: Trump claims Iran ‘becoming failed nation’, praises US naval blockade
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the US naval blockade as “effective”, while claiming that Iran was “becoming a failed nation” because of it.
“The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL!” Trump said in a post on X.
“Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!” the US President further said.
US Iran war LIVE: India says shipping attacks “worrisome”, reiterates call to de-escalate tensions
US Iran war LIVE: India reiterated its call to de-escalate tensions in West Asia after a commercial tanker with 24 Indian crew members onboard was attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday.
“he continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the MEA added.
US Iran war LIVE: 21 Indians rescued after commercial tanker attacked off Oman coast, 3 remain missing
US Iran war LIVE: A commercial vessel, Settebello, was attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday. The ship had 24 Indian crew onboard, out of whom 21 have been rescued and three remain missing, a statement by the ministry of external affairs said.
US Iran war LIVE: MEA condemns attack on vessel off Oman coast with 24 Indian crew onboard
US Iran war LIVE: The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman earlier today. The vessel had 24 Indian crew members onboard.
“Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation,” the MEA said in a statement.
US Iran war LIVE: Saudi condemns Iranian strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan
US Iran war LIVE: Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Wednesday issued a statement condemning Iranian strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
“The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks and flagrant violations of the sovereignty of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, the brotherly State of Kuwait, and the gdom of Jordan, and considers them a threat to the security and territorial integrity of these brotherly countries and their airspace,” the statement by the Saudi foreign ministry said.
US Iran war LIVE: US, its European allies condemn Iran's ‘lethal plotting’ in Europe, North America and Australia
US Iran war LIVE: The United States, Britain and other European allies and nations condemned the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps-Intelligence Organization, Quds Force, and Ministry of Intelligence and Security.
They accused Iran of “lethal plotting”and other actions in Europe, North America and Australia, a joint statement said on Wednesday, Reuters news agency reported.
US Iran war LIVE: First oil tanker from Gulf heading to Europe since March, says Kpler
US Iran war LIVE: A tanker carrying two million barrels of crude oil is heading towards Europe, in the first such shipment since March, ata from the maritime tracking firm Kpler showed Wednesday, AFP reported.
The tanker, Advantage Victory, left Gulf at the end of May. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel passed through the Strait of Hormuz on May 27 without indicating its destination. It revealed its destination on Monday, with its AIS signal indicating “NL RTM”, the code for Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
US Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu retorts to Erdogan's remarks; says Israel will ‘continue to act against Iran and its proxies’
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks calling Israel's actions “mischievous” and warning against “adventures” in the Mediterranean.
“Erdogan, who perpetrates genocide against the Kurds, supports the terrorist organization Hamas, oppresses his own people, and imprisons political rivals, is the last one who can preach morals to the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.
He further said that Israel would “continue to act forcefully against Iran and its proxies that threaten the Middle East and the entire world.”
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 12 people, a source told AFP. This comes after an Israeli strike hit Sidon in the centre of south Lebanon.
US Iran war LIVE: British maritime security group says tanker fire near Oman likely result of US strike
US Iran war LIVE: British maritime security group Ambrey said Wednesday that the fire in a tanker near Oman coast is reportedly owing to a US strike. A fire in a tanker 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's port of Sohar has killed one, with two crew members missing.
“Ambrey assesses that this was likely the result of US operations to blockade Iranian ports,” Reuters news agency reported citing the group. “In the past, crews have been warned to gather on the bow of a vessel before an attack on the stern,” it said.
A second maritime security source also said the vessel was likely to have been hit by a US missile, according to Reuters. The vessel hit was the Settebello, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard, which said the Omani Navy responded to the ship's distress call. The tanker was partially laden and last located off Oman's coast on June 1, according to the MarineTraffic ship-tracking platform. Its India-based operator, listed in databases, could not be reached for comment.
US Iran war LIVE: Trump close to ordering fresh strikes on Iran's infrastructure, says report
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is considering ordering fresh strikes on Iran's power plants and bridges, owing to the delay in reaching an agreement, Fox News reported on Wednesday citing a phone interview.
US Iran war LIVE: Qatar officials travelled to Tehran today after consultations with US to finalise agreement
US Iran war LIVE: Negotiators from Qatar, which is mediating between the US and Iran, travelled to Tehran on Wednesday morning, an official with knowledge of the situation told Reuters news agency.
The Qatari negotiators travelled to Tehran after consultations with the US to finalise and agreement between both sides, according to Reuters.
US Iran war LIVE: Strike hits centre of Sidon in south Lebanon, says report
US Iran war LIVE: A strike hit the centre of Sidon in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, AFP reported.
US Iran war LIVE: Iran, US need to move beyong this state of ‘neither war nor peace’, says Iranian Prez
US Iran war LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran and Washingtonneed to move beyond “this state of neither war nor peace,” according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
“If we want to move beyond this state of neither war nor peace, what should we do? If we do not engage in dialogue, then what is the alternative?” Pezeshkian asked.
“It was on that basis that the Leader permitted the talks to continue, and in the final stages his instruction was: ‘Go and resolve the issue,’” the Iran President added.
US Iran war LIVE: UN human rights office to send team to Lebanon, collect evidence of international law violations
US Iran war LIVE: In agreement with the government of Lebanon, the UN human rights office will send a team of investigators to the country next week.
The team will collect evidence of potential violations of the international law by all parties during the war since March, Reuters news agency reported.
US Iran war LIVE: Trump warns Iran will have to ‘pay the price’, says they took ‘too long’ to negotiate peace deal
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that Iran would have to “pay the price”, saying they took “too long to negotiate a deal.”
“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” Trump said in a post on X. He further added that the Iranian military was a “complete and total mess.”
“Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump said.
US Iran war LIVE: Israel's attacks on Lebanon, Syria have reached a point where they threaten Turkey, says Erdogan
US Iran war LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Syria had “reached a point” where they were also a threat to Turkey, Reuters news agency reported.
US Iran war LIVE: Erdogan warns against ‘mischievous initiatives led by Israel' in Mediterranean
US Iran war LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday alleged that Israel was leading “mischievous initiatives” in the Meditteranean as well, adding that nobody “should chase adventures there.”
Erdogan warned that if the rights of Turks and Turkish Cypriots were violated in the eastern Mediterranean, the response would be “strong” and “clear”, Reuters news agency reported.
US Iran war LIVE: Israel's ‘aggression’ poses threat to whole world, must stop, says Turkey's Erdogan
US Iran war LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed Israeli “aggression”, saying it poses a “threat” to the whole world, Reuters news agency reported.
Erdogan said this “must be stopped.”
US Iran war LIVE: Lebanese media says Israeli military has seized municipal councillor, worker
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli forces seized a municipal councillor and a worker in Kfarshuba, southern Lebanon on Wednesday, state media reported, according to AFP.
“An Israeli patrol took away Kfarshuba municipal council member Mohammad Hassan al-Hajj and worker Ahmad Salah Diab, taking them to an unknown location,” Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said.
US Iran war LIVE: Fire erupts on tanker off Oman, one dead, two crew members missing
US Iran war LIVE: One person lost their life and two crew members were missing after a fire erupted in a tanker off Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.
The fire started in the engine room of the vessel when it was 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Sohar, Reuters news agency reported citing UKMTO. However, the UKMTO did not provide further details or elaborate on the cause of the fire.
US Iran war LIVE: Iran foreign ministry says diplomacy with US ‘damaged’ after strikes
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday said the diplomacy with United States had been “damaged” by strikes, AFP reported.
This came after the US launched strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz which President Donald Trump said were in retaliation to the shooting down of a US Apache helicopter.
US Iran war LIVE: Iran provincial governor says no explosions took place in Qeshm
US Iran war LIVE: Afte reports of blasts near the island, Iranian provincial governor said no explosions took place in Qeshm, Reuters news agency reported citing the state media.
This comes after Mehr news agency reported explosions near the Qeshm island, saying the cause was not immediately clear.
US Iran war LIVE: Iran is pursuing a doctrine of swift retaliation, analyst says
Trita Parsi, cofounder of the Quincy Institute think tank in the US, says Iranian officials are trying to make it clear there will be a response to any attack on their country, regardless of the “size or scope”.
“Whether they are seeking to escalate the situation or de-escalate remains to be seen,” Parsi told Al Jazeera.
US Iran war LIVE: Iran says need to reassess US talks after overnight clashes
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, asked about talks with the US, told SSN that Tehran needs to reassess following overnight clashes with Washington.
US Iran war LIVE: Russia calls for 'restraint' in Iran war after new strikes
Russia on Wednesday urged "restraint" in the Iran war after Washington and Tehran traded new strikes in the worst escalation since their April 8 ceasefire.
"We are extremely concerned about the new round of US-Iranian armed confrontation, which began with the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. We call on both sides to exercise restraint and to immediately cease military attacks," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.