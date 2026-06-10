US-Iran war LIVE: US says carrying out 'self-defense strikes' at Iran; blasts in Tehran, Fars, Bandar Abbas

Live

By , ,

Smoke rises in southern Lebanon following an explosion, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel.

US-Iran war LIVE: US military on Wednesday said its forces began launching additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran. "The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression," the military said. The attacks came after President Donald Trump said the United States would strike Iran again if no peace deal is secured, threatening further escalation following one of the most significant exchanges of hostilities in two months. United States and Iran traded strikes on Wednesday, testing the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April and threatening to derail the ceasefire talks which have been ongoing. The US carried out strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz in what President Donald Trump said was retaliation for Iran downing a US Apache helicopter. Following this, Iran vowed a “heavier response” and said it had carried out missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran had taken “too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them”, adding that Tehran would have to “pay the price.” Trump also warned of more strikes on Iran, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying Tehran would “stand firm against any pressure or threat.” The Iranian media has said that after a series of explosions along Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz, the situation was “now reported to be calm.” Digital news outlet Axios reported that US forces had attacked several Iranian air defence systems and radar systems around the strait. Following the strikes, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, threatened to retaliate. "Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe," Araghchi posted on X. Attacks just hours after Trump's ‘Iran peace deal in final stages’ claim The US strikes came just hours after Trump had said negotiations to end the West Asia war were in their final stages -- a claim he has made repeatedly in the past few weeks. But after the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter on Monday, Trump said the United States was responding "in a strong manner" after "what they did with our helicopter last night," in a telephone interview with ABC News. "And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is," he said. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces "began launching self-defence strikes against Iran, at 5 pm ET (2100 GMT) today at the Commander in Chief's direction" and "the mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression." A shaky ceasefire between the warring parties has been in place since April 8, but it faced a major test when Iran and Israel renewed attacks over the weekend, before each side announced a halt. Israeli attacks on Lebanon Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued, however, and Lebanese officials said 11 people were killed in airstrikes on Tuesday on the historic city of Tyre in the south of the country. The Israeli military also warned the entire city to evacuate. AFP reported that residents of Tyre, including those from the Christian quarter, were fleeing and heavy traffic was heading north after the Israeli warning. The news agency also reported that displaced people were arriving from Tyre in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, some with belongings hastily strapped to the roofs of their cars. Tehran has insisted that a halt to the war must include a truce in Lebanon, which was drawn into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah militants fired rockets at Israel on March 2. Israel responded with an extensive campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion that has killed more than 3,600 people. Exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have not stopped despite an ongoing truce. ...Read More

United States and Iran traded strikes on Wednesday, testing the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April and threatening to derail the ceasefire talks which have been ongoing. The US carried out strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz in what President Donald Trump said was retaliation for Iran downing a US Apache helicopter. Following this, Iran vowed a “heavier response” and said it had carried out missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran had taken “too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them”, adding that Tehran would have to “pay the price.” Trump also warned of more strikes on Iran, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying Tehran would “stand firm against any pressure or threat.” The Iranian media has said that after a series of explosions along Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz, the situation was “now reported to be calm.” Digital news outlet Axios reported that US forces had attacked several Iranian air defence systems and radar systems around the strait. Following the strikes, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, threatened to retaliate. "Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe," Araghchi posted on X. Attacks just hours after Trump's ‘Iran peace deal in final stages’ claim The US strikes came just hours after Trump had said negotiations to end the West Asia war were in their final stages -- a claim he has made repeatedly in the past few weeks. But after the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter on Monday, Trump said the United States was responding "in a strong manner" after "what they did with our helicopter last night," in a telephone interview with ABC News. "And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is," he said. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces "began launching self-defence strikes against Iran, at 5 pm ET (2100 GMT) today at the Commander in Chief's direction" and "the mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression." A shaky ceasefire between the warring parties has been in place since April 8, but it faced a major test when Iran and Israel renewed attacks over the weekend, before each side announced a halt. Israeli attacks on Lebanon Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued, however, and Lebanese officials said 11 people were killed in airstrikes on Tuesday on the historic city of Tyre in the south of the country. The Israeli military also warned the entire city to evacuate. AFP reported that residents of Tyre, including those from the Christian quarter, were fleeing and heavy traffic was heading north after the Israeli warning. The news agency also reported that displaced people were arriving from Tyre in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, some with belongings hastily strapped to the roofs of their cars. Tehran has insisted that a halt to the war must include a truce in Lebanon, which was drawn into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah militants fired rockets at Israel on March 2. Israel responded with an extensive campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion that has killed more than 3,600 people. Exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have not stopped despite an ongoing truce.