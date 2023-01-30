Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Terrorist Attack Warning In Turkey: In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could take place in areas frequented by Westerners.

Terrorist Attack Warning In Turkey: A man waters his vegetables at a food market in Ankara, Turkey.(AP)
Reuters |

The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city's Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighbourhoods.

Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe.

Topics
turkey
