US issues new travel advisory for Bangladesh amid political violence: ‘Do not travel to these areas’

The United States has reissued its travel advisory for Bangladesh, maintaining a ‘Level 3: reconsider Travel’ alert for the country and a ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ warning for the Chittagong Hill Tracts region due to heightened security risks. Students burn effigies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the attacks on Gaza, in Dhaka, (AP file)

The United States issued Level 4 advisory for Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts region, citing high risks of violence, crime, and kidnapping.

The advisory, updated on April 18, covers the Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban districts (collectively known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts), warning that the area has seen incidents of communal unrest, terrorism, and political violence, including IED explosions and active shootings. Kidnappings, including those targeting religious minorities and linked to personal disputes, have also been reported.

The US State Department said government employees are barred from visiting the region, and that prior approval from Bangladesh’s ministry of home affairs is mandatory for travel. “Do not travel to these areas for any reason,” the advisory stated.

The advisory, updated after a periodic review, urges US citizens to reconsider travel to Bangladesh because of civil unrest, crime, and terrorism. While violence linked to political unrest has largely eased following the formation of an interim government in mid-2024, the US State Department cautions that protests can still turn violent without warning.

While foreigners are not believed to be specifically targeted, the advisory notes that crimes such as pickpocketing, muggings, assaults, and drug trafficking are common in major cities and are often situational.

The US government’s ability to provide emergency services to citizens, especially outside Dhaka, may be limited due to infrastructure issues and restricted access.

Travellers have been advised to stay alert, avoid all gatherings, and read the full advisory before planning any trips to Bangladesh.

Hindu community leader abducted, killed in Bangladesh

The fresh travel advisory comes even as a prominent Hindu community leader was allegedly abducted from his home and beaten to death in Dinajpur district in north Bangladesh.

The body of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, 58, a resident of Basudebpur village of Dinajpur, about 330 kilometres northwest of Dhaka, was recovered on Thursday night, The Daily Star reported, quoting police and family members.

Roy’s wife Shantana told The Daily Star that he received a phone call around 4:30pm and claimed the call was made by the perpetrators to confirm his presence at home.

“Approximately 30 minutes later, four men arrived on two motorcycles and allegedly abducted Bhabesh from the premises,” the report said, adding Roy was taken to Narabari village, where he was brutally assaulted.

Roy was unconscious when he was sent back home and family members rushed him to a hospital in Dinajpur. However, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Roy was the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and a prominent leader of the Hindu community in the area.

