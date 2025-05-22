US issues travel warnings ahead of summer vacation for multiple countries

As summer vacation approaches, the United States has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for many countries. These include Switzerland, Japan, Germany and Peru. It has released a travel advisory for Switzerland, for a level 1 warning urging people to exercise normal precautions. Travel advisory urges travelers to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for receiving alerts and make it easier to locate them in an emergency.(Representational Image)

It advises travellers to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). It also advised citizens to be sure to check the CDC website and purchase a travel insurance. Travellers can check the advisory for individual countries on the official website.

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions

Switzerland, Japan, Paraguay, Czechia, The Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, El Salvador

Level 2: Exercise increased caution

Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Peru, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Philippines, Uruguay, Cuba, Indonesia, Solomon Islands, Morocco, Serbia, Ghana

Level 3: Reconsider travel

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Papua New Guinea, Burundi, Uganda, Bangladesh, Colombia

Level 4: Do not travel

Somalia, Venezuela, Burma (Myanmar), Russia, North Korea, Burkina Faso

A level one Travel Advisory is for exercising normal precautions and is the lowest advisory level, indicating minimal risk, although travellers should remain aware that conditions abroad may differ from those in the United States. Level 2 is for increased caution, suggesting heightened risks in certain areas, with specific concerns detailed in the advisory. While level 3 is related to serious safety and security threats. Finally, level 4 represents do not travel, the highest advisory level, issued when there are life-threatening risks. In such cases, the U.S. government may have limited or no capacity to assist citizens.

Overall, the US state department urged travellers to take the following steps: