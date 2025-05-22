US issues travel warnings ahead of summer vacation for multiple countries
The US has issued a 'Do Not Travel' warning for several countries, including Switzerland and Japan.
As summer vacation approaches, the United States has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for many countries. These include Switzerland, Japan, Germany and Peru. It has released a travel advisory for Switzerland, for a level 1 warning urging people to exercise normal precautions.
It advises travellers to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). It also advised citizens to be sure to check the CDC website and purchase a travel insurance. Travellers can check the advisory for individual countries on the official website.
Level 1: Exercise normal precautions
Switzerland, Japan, Paraguay, Czechia, The Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, El Salvador
Level 2: Exercise increased caution
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Peru, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Philippines, Uruguay, Cuba, Indonesia, Solomon Islands, Morocco, Serbia, Ghana
Level 3: Reconsider travel
Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Papua New Guinea, Burundi, Uganda, Bangladesh, Colombia
Level 4: Do not travel
Somalia, Venezuela, Burma (Myanmar), Russia, North Korea, Burkina Faso
A level one Travel Advisory is for exercising normal precautions and is the lowest advisory level, indicating minimal risk, although travellers should remain aware that conditions abroad may differ from those in the United States. Level 2 is for increased caution, suggesting heightened risks in certain areas, with specific concerns detailed in the advisory. While level 3 is related to serious safety and security threats. Finally, level 4 represents do not travel, the highest advisory level, issued when there are life-threatening risks. In such cases, the U.S. government may have limited or no capacity to assist citizens.
Overall, the US state department urged travellers to take the following steps:
- Enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the official Department of State on social media.
- Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveller’s Checklist.