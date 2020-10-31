e-paper
US judge orders ‘extraordinary measures’ to ensure ballot deliveries

The US District Judge said he was ordering the measures in places where Election Mail processing scores for completed ballots returned by voters were below 90% for at least two days from October 26-28.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 03:25 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
A woman works at the Maricopa County Elections ballot processing center in Phoenix, Arizona US on October 30, 2020.
A woman works at the Maricopa County Elections ballot processing center in Phoenix, Arizona US on October 30, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Friday ordered the US Postal Service (USPS) to adopt “extraordinary measures” at some processing locations to ensure the timely delivery of millions of ballots before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Sullivan said he was ordering the measures in places where Election Mail processing scores for completed ballots returned by voters were below 90% for at least two days from October 26-28.

The list includes Alabama, Alaska, Atlanta, Central Pennsylvania, Colorado/Wyoming, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Greater Indiana, Greater Michigan, Greater South Carolina, Louisiana, Mid-Carolinas, Mississippi, Northern New England, Oklahoma, among others.

