Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US man sues women who allegedly helped ex-wife get abortion via ‘illegal pills'

US man sues women who allegedly helped ex-wife get abortion via ‘illegal pills'

world news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 03:54 AM IST

Marcus Silva, the former husband of Brittni Silva, alleges the three women assisted with the abortion through “illegally obtained pills.”

Brittni Silva isn’t named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed Thursday in Texas state court. (Representative)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

A Texas man who says his ex-wife used an abortion pill to end her pregnancy without his knowledge is suing three women who helped her, invoking the state’s wrongful death law in one of the first such cases since Texas banned almost all abortions last year.

Marcus Silva, the former husband of Brittni Silva, alleges the three women assisted with the abortion through “illegally obtained pills” and conspired to keep it secret from him. In doing so, they broke a state law holding that “a person who assists a pregnant woman in obtaining a self-managed abortion has committed the crime of murder and can be sued for wrongful death,” according to his suit.

Also read: 5 women with risky pregnancies sue Texas over state's abortion ban

He is represented by Jonathan F. Mitchell, architect of the Texas Heartbeat Act, a separate law that empowers private citizens to sue those who facilitate abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

Brittni Silva isn’t named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed Thursday in Texas state court. That is in accordance with state law prohibiting the prosecution of the expectant mother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
abortion texas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP