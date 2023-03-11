Home / World News / US man sues women who allegedly helped ex-wife get abortion via ‘illegal pills'

US man sues women who allegedly helped ex-wife get abortion via ‘illegal pills'

world news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 03:54 AM IST

Marcus Silva, the former husband of Brittni Silva, alleges the three women assisted with the abortion through “illegally obtained pills.”

Brittni Silva isn’t named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed Thursday in Texas state court. (Representative)
Brittni Silva isn’t named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed Thursday in Texas state court. (Representative)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

A Texas man who says his ex-wife used an abortion pill to end her pregnancy without his knowledge is suing three women who helped her, invoking the state’s wrongful death law in one of the first such cases since Texas banned almost all abortions last year.

Marcus Silva, the former husband of Brittni Silva, alleges the three women assisted with the abortion through “illegally obtained pills” and conspired to keep it secret from him. In doing so, they broke a state law holding that “a person who assists a pregnant woman in obtaining a self-managed abortion has committed the crime of murder and can be sued for wrongful death,” according to his suit.

Also read: 5 women with risky pregnancies sue Texas over state's abortion ban

He is represented by Jonathan F. Mitchell, architect of the Texas Heartbeat Act, a separate law that empowers private citizens to sue those who facilitate abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

Brittni Silva isn’t named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed Thursday in Texas state court. That is in accordance with state law prohibiting the prosecution of the expectant mother.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abortion texas
abortion texas
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out