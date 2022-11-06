The battle of dire warnings: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden ahead of US midterm polls

Midterm elections in the United States are just around the corner. Polls across the country will close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted. In the midterm election, all 435 seats in the house of representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are set to be contested. But ahead of the elections, both the parties issued dire warnings of what's to come.

Former US president Donald Trump said that there will be destruction in America if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave. Donald Trump also claimed that he lost the 2020 election only because Democrats cheated.

“Everybody, I promise you, in the very next — very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be happy,” Donald Trump said while talking of another White House bid.

US president Joe Biden and two other other former presidents, warned about the danger to abortion rights, social security and even democracy itself.

“We have to reaffirm the values that have long defined us,” Biden said of threats to democracy. “We are good people. I know this,” adding “Get out and vote!”

Former US president Barack Obama said, “Sulking and moping is not an option."

“On Tuesday, let's make sure our country doesn't get set back 50 years," he added.

The midterm elections come under a time when US is facing surging inflation and crime concerns.

