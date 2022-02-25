US moves authorizing force resolution in UNSC to counter Russia

US-led west has moved a tough “chapter 7” resolution in the UNSC which authorizes the use of force to NATO to counter the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The resolution, which will be put to vote around 1500 hours Eastern time, will be vetoed by Russia, which apart from being a permanent member, is the President of UNSC this month.

According to diplomats based in New York, the US-led West has moved a very tough resolution under chapter seven that authorizes force rather than chapter six resolution that aims for a peaceful settlement. The US supported by UK and France are doing heavy diplomatic lifting within the 15-member UNSC to ensure that all members except for Russia vote for the resolution. With China likely to abstain from voting and India still undecided on its vote, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pressing hard on both countries to vote in favour of the resolution and isolate Russia.

It is understood that after the Russian veto, the US has plans to get the resolution passed through the General Assembly, where no veto can be exercised. It is quite evident that the tough resolution will pass muster of the General Assembly as Russia, despite the complexity of the crisis and its historic legacy, has violated international norms of sovereignty and territorial integrity apart from rule of law and UN charter.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and concerted effort to return to the diplomatic table in his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening, there is no let-up in Russian military operations in Ukraine. India on its part is still debating on the draft resolution but is very clear on the issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity apart and is opposed to might is right doctrine. The Modi government is all for rules-based international order despite the fact that Ukraine has been an arms and tank supplier to both Pakistan and China. President Putin’s invite to Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the height of the Ukraine crisis and the developing defence relationship between the two has been noted by New Delhi. Ukraine also had also voted for 1172 resolution against India after the Pokhran II Shakti series tests in 1998.

Russian ambivalence in the UNSC after Pakistan through China tried to force a resolution against India post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 is also not so distant development.

Although the jury is out on what stand India takes on the UNSC resolution, it is quite clear that India will side with protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the explanation of the vote.

