DALLAS — A 10-year-old boy rescued by a teen lifeguard from hammering waves off the California coast doesn't remember anything after a giant wave swept him off his feet in ankle-deep water.

10-year-old boy doesn't remember dramatic rescue by lifeguard from pounding California surf

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Video of the rescue showed 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams clinging to Nathaniel Rai as wave after wave crashed over them. The pair disappeared from view and reemerged after several seconds as the wave receded.

“I think I have a bruise from him holding me so tight,” Nathaniel told The Associated Press from his father's home in Dallas.

Nathaniel was on vacation with his mother July 25 at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz about 60 miles down the coast from San Francisco.

Williams said he saw Nathaniel lose his footing in the shallow water.

The water was too rough to get a rescue tube around the boy, who lost consciousness and went limp. The pair rode out a few more massive waves before a second lifeguard was able to help get them both back to shore, Williams said in a statement after the rescue.

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{{^usCountry}} Nathaniel said the next thing he remembered was lifeguards grabbing him. “I told him I was thankful he saved my life," the boy said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nathaniel said the next thing he remembered was lifeguards grabbing him. “I told him I was thankful he saved my life," the boy said. {{/usCountry}}

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The video of the rescue was seen around the world, even catching the attention of President Donald Trump.

Nathaniel has watched the video. Like his father, he is amazed at how strong the waves were and the bravery shown by everyone who helped in the rescue.

“He was two seconds away from dying," said Nathaniel’s father, Sumit Rai. "Another couple seconds, if Ryder had not gotten to him, he would have been thrown another 15, 20 feet out to sea, at which point you can’t see him, let alone retrieve him or rescue him.”

The father and son had a chance to talk to the lifeguard and his father.

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“It turns out we have a lot of common interests and it’s kind of a small world in that sense,” Sumit Rai said.

Nathaniel said he had a little trouble breathing for a few days and his back was sore, but other than the bruise, he is doing well.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.