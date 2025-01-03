2 killed, 18 injured after small plane crashes into commercial building in California

Two persons were killed, and 18 others injured after a small plane crashed into a commericial building in Southern California on Thursday, the Associated Press reported, citing police. This image taken from video, shows a small plane about to crash into a commercial building in Fullerton, California on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (via AP)

Police said the injuries ranged from minor to severe. Nine individuals were hospitalised, while the remaining victims were treated on-site and released, according to ABC News. The crash occurred in the 2300 block of Raymer Avenue in Fullerton, California.

Local television footage and images captured plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a single-engine Van's RV-10. US Representative Lou Correa, who represents parts of Orange County, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the plane had crashed into a furniture manufacturing building.

The crash occurred near Fullerton Municipal Airport, located about 6 miles from Disneyland. The airport, which serves general aviation, has a single runway and heliport. It is surrounded by a residential neighbourhood, commercial warehouses, and the nearby Metrolink train line.

More details on the plane crash

At 2.09 pm (local time) police received a report of a crash in Fullerton, Orange County, Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson told the Associated Press.

Firefighters and police quickly responded to the scene, battling the blaze and evacuating nearby businesses. The fire damaged a warehouse that appeared to contain sewing machines and textile stock.

It remains unclear what type of plane was involved or whether the injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, according to Wells.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware indicated that a four-seat, single-engine aircraft crashed roughly a minute after takeoff.

Security camera footage from Rucci Forge, a nearby wheel manufacturer, captured a fiery explosion and a large plume of black smoke as the plane appeared to dive into the building while tilted on its side.

Earlier in November, another four-seat plane crashed into a tree half a mile from the airport while attempting an emergency landing shortly after takeoff. According to the Orange County Register, both individuals on board sustained moderate injuries.