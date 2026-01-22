$2,600 stipend for self-deportation: Trump admin announces ‘best new year resolution’ for undocumented immigrants

Still going strong on his promised crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the United States, the Trump administration is now offering a $2,600 stipend to “eligible illegal aliens to leave now”. This comes as Donald Trump has finished one year of his second term in the White House. He took office for the second time on January 20, 2025. “Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. (File/Bloomberg)

The Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday, January 21, that undocumented immigrants can sign up to “self-deport” through the CBP Home app and they will receive a “free flight home” along with a stipend of $2,600.

“More than 2 million illegal aliens have made the decision to self-deport,” it said. This comes, DHS said, as the Trump administration continues “mass deportations”.

“Since January 2025, 2.2 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. To celebrate one year of this administration, the U.S. taxpayer is generously increasing the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally – offering a $2,600 exit bonus,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.” she added.

The DHS said that this offer may not last for long and that using the CBP Home app also makes recipients eligible for forgiveness of civil fines or penalties for failing to leave the country.

‘Saving American taxpayers’ money’ The Department of Homeland Security also provided a basic calculation of how self-deportation helps saving American taxpayers’ money.

It said that currently, a single enforced deportation costs $18,245. However, through self-deportation via the CBP Home App, even with the above-mentioned incentive, the cost would come down to just $5,100. This, DHS said, is saving “American taxpayer over $13,000 per illegal alien”.

“There have already been nearly 100,000 users of the CBP Home app,” it added.

The DHS also called self-deportation the “best New Year’s resolution that an illegal alien can accomplish” before detailing the process for the same - “ It’s a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest – including arranging and paying for your travel back home.”

Renewing the threat to undocumented immigrants, the department added that it is “only a matter of time” before they are “found, arrested, and removed.”

“Those illegal aliens who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States. The smart and simple thing to do is to start planning your trip home through CBP Home today,” it said.