Trump Greenland news live updates: US President withdraws tariff threats, announces ‘framework’ with NATO
Trump Greenland news live updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew the tariffs he had threatened against eight European countries to push for US control over Greenland after saying that he had agreed with the head of NATO on a “framework of a future deal” focused on Arctic security.
- 6 Mins agoInside Greenland's new 'crisis' guidelines
- 15 Mins agoGreenland deal to last ‘forever’, says Trump
- 22 Mins agoNetherlands PM hails 'de-escalation'
- 28 Mins agoRussia's Putin reacts to Trump's Greenland threats
- 33 Mins agoEU freezes trade deal with US
- 46 Mins agoBig relief for EU as Trump withdraws Greenland tariffs
Trump Greenland news live updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew the tariffs he had threatened against eight European countries to push for US control over Greenland after saying that he had agreed with the head of NATO on a “framework of a future deal” focused on Arctic security. The sudden U-turn came after discussions with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos....Read More
Trump said he would drop the tariffs of up to 25 per cent that he had announced only days earlier, which were due to take effect from February 1 on Denmark and several close European allies that had sent troops to Greenland in a show of support.
What is the Greenland 'framework'?
On social media, Trump said a “very productive meeting” with NATO’s leader had produced the “framework” of a possible agreement on Greenland and the Arctic. NATO also called the talks “very productive” and said any work on the framework mentioned by Trump would focus on maintaining security in the Arctic.
However, Rutte said on Wednesday that the question of whether Greenland would remain part of Denmark did not arise during his discussions with Donald Trump.
Trump has previously said several times that Washington must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Danish kingdom that hosts a US airbase, to stop Russia or China from moving into the strategically located and mineral-rich Arctic region.
Relief for Denmark
Trump’s warnings had sparked one of the most serious transatlantic crises in decades, with concerns that he could weaken NATO through aggression towards another member.
His change in tone brought some relief in Denmark, a long-standing US partner, where Trump’s threats had caused shock and a sense of betrayal.
“Trump said that he will pause the trade war, he says, ‘I will not attack Greenland’. These are positive messages,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish public broadcaster DR.
EU freezes US trade deal
A trade agreement between the United States and the European Union has been put on hold after the European Parliament chose to pause a ratification vote over Trump’s threats linked to Greenland. The trade committee was expected to set its position in votes in Parliament on January 26-27, but this has now been delayed.
In a statement, Bernd Lange, chair of Parliament’s trade committee, said, “By threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an EU member state and by using tariffs as a coercive instrument, the US is undermining the stability and predictability of EU-US trade relations.”
Trump Greenland news live updates: Inside Greenland's new 'crisis' guidelines
Trump Greenland news live updates: Greenland’s government released a new brochure on Wednesday that gives guidance to residents in case of a “crisis” in the territory, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to take from ally Denmark.
The advice includes storing food and water, as well as hunting weapons and ammunition.
The document is “an insurance policy”, Self-Sufficiency Minister Peter Borg said at a press conference in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. “We don't expect to have to use it,” Borg said.
Trump Greenland news live updates: Greenland deal to last ‘forever’, says Trump
Trump Greenland news live updates: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a framework deal on Greenland meets his goals and will remain in place permanently, without directly addressing whether it fulfils his demand for US ownership.
“It’s a deal that people jumped at, really fantastic for the USA, gets everything we wanted, including especially real national security and international security,” Trump told reporters as he attended the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.
Trump Greenland news live updates: Netherlands PM hails 'de-escalation'
Trump Greenland news live updates: Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof welcomed Trump’s decision to drop the threatened tariffs against European allies, calling it a sign of “de-escalation” in tensions over the US president’s bid to take over Greenland.
“It is positive that we are now on the path to de-escalation and that the 10-percent import tariffs are off the table,” Schoof wrote on X.
“Now it is important that the US, Canada and Europe continue to work together within NATO to strengthen security in the Arctic region and counter threats from Russia and China.”
Trump Greenland news live updates: Russia's Putin reacts to Trump's Greenland threats
Trump Greenland news live updates: As Trump’s call to acquire Greenland unsettled Denmark and strained unity within NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was not worried about the matter.
“What happens to Greenland is none of our business,” Putin said in televised remarks at a national Security Council meeting late on Wednesday night.
“It certainly doesn't concern us. I think they'll sort it out among themselves,” he added.
Trump Greenland news live updates: EU freezes trade deal with US
Trump Greenland news live updates: A trade deal between the United States and the European Union has been put on hold after the European Parliament decided to freeze a ratification vote over US President Donald Trump’s mounting threats to seize Greenland, a Danish territory.
The trade committee was reportedly due to set its position in votes on January 26-27 in Parliament; however, this has been postponed.
Trump Greenland news live updates: Big relief for EU as Trump withdraws Greenland tariffs
Trump Greenland news live updates: US President Donald Trump said he would hold off on imposing tariffs on goods from European countries that oppose his bid to take control of Greenland. He said what he described as a “framework of a future deal” had been reached on the issue.
“We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump posted. “Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st.”