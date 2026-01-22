Trump Greenland news live updates: US President withdraws tariff threats, announces ‘framework’ with NATO

Trump said he would drop the tariffs of up to 25 per cent that he had announced only days earlier, which were due to take effect from February 1 on Denmark and several close European allies that had sent troops to Greenland in a show of support.

What is the Greenland 'framework'?

On social media, Trump said a “very productive meeting” with NATO’s leader had produced the “framework” of a possible agreement on Greenland and the Arctic. NATO also called the talks “very productive” and said any work on the framework mentioned by Trump would focus on maintaining security in the Arctic.

However, Rutte said on Wednesday that the question of whether Greenland would remain part of Denmark did not arise during his discussions with Donald Trump.

Trump has previously said several times that Washington must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Danish kingdom that hosts a US airbase, to stop Russia or China from moving into the strategically located and mineral-rich Arctic region.

Relief for Denmark

Trump’s warnings had sparked one of the most serious transatlantic crises in decades, with concerns that he could weaken NATO through aggression towards another member.

His change in tone brought some relief in Denmark, a long-standing US partner, where Trump’s threats had caused shock and a sense of betrayal.

“Trump said that he will pause the trade war, he says, ‘I will not attack Greenland’. These are positive messages,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish public broadcaster DR.

EU freezes US trade deal

A trade agreement between the United States and the European Union has been put on hold after the European Parliament chose to pause a ratification vote over Trump’s threats linked to Greenland. The trade committee was expected to set its position in votes in Parliament on January 26-27, but this has now been delayed.

In a statement, Bernd Lange, chair of Parliament’s trade committee, said, “By threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an EU member state and by using tariffs as a coercive instrument, the US is undermining the stability and predictability of EU-US trade relations.”