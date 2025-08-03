Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes New Jersey, tremors felt in New York City

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 08:34 am IST

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck Hasbrouck Heights in New Jersey late Saturday night, sending tremors across parts of New York City.

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck just northeast of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, at 10:18 PM local time on Saturday, August 2, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Light shaking was reported in parts of New York City. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

USGS said 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, on Saturday night (local time).(Representative image/REUTERS)
USGS said 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, on Saturday night (local time).(Representative image/REUTERS)

The tremor originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, with the epicenter located at coordinates 40.865°N and 74.073°W.

According to the USGS, the quake struck near Hasbrouck Heights, a New Jersey suburb located less than 13 kilometers west of Manhattan’s Central Park.

The tremor that originated at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers was felt across several boroughs, including Brooklyn, where one resident described the sensation as “a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment,” reported the Associated Press.

While the quake caused no reported damage or injuries, it briefly unsettled residents in both New Jersey and New York City with residents sharing their experience online.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / 3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes New Jersey, tremors felt in New York City
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On