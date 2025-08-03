3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes New Jersey, tremors felt in New York City

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck just northeast of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, at 10:18 PM local time on Saturday, August 2, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Light shaking was reported in parts of New York City. No injuries or damage were immediately reported. USGS said 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, on Saturday night (local time).(Representative image/REUTERS)

The tremor originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, with the epicenter located at coordinates 40.865°N and 74.073°W.

According to the USGS, the quake struck near Hasbrouck Heights, a New Jersey suburb located less than 13 kilometers west of Manhattan’s Central Park.

The tremor that originated at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers was felt across several boroughs, including Brooklyn, where one resident described the sensation as “a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment,” reported the Associated Press.

While the quake caused no reported damage or injuries, it briefly unsettled residents in both New Jersey and New York City with residents sharing their experience online.