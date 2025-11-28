3I/ATLAS comet update: New questions emerge; NASA maintains interstellar claims

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is on its journey to travel into deeper space, and scientists at NASA and other institutions are scrambling to get the last bit of data they can gather before it disappears. This NASA image, obtained on November 19, 2025, shows an annotated version, with the trajectory and scale bar, of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS AFP PHOTO / NASA (AFP)

NASA continues to reiterate its conviction that 3I/ATLAS is a comet, despite an increasing number of scientists speculating that the interstellar object might be much stranger than anything ever seen.

3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar object to pass through our solar system after ʻOumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019).

Comet-like but unlike any known comet

NASA Science reports that when the comet neared the Sun earlier this year, telescopes all over the world saw the well-known characteristics of a comet: a dust-gas tail, a nucleus surrounded in a brilliant coma, and intense outgassing.

However, it was later discovered that the coma is dominated by carbon dioxide (CO₂) instead of the usual water-ice and carbon-monoxide signature observed in regular comets.

Furthermore, astronomers like Harvard's Avi Loeb observed non-standard outgassing patterns, sudden brightening, and atypical chemical emissions that don’t neatly match predictions for comets heating up on solar approach.

These findings led Loeb to argue that 3I/ATLAS might not merely be a comet but potentially a new class of interstellar body. Some other scientists argue that it could at least be a comet formed under conditions very different from our solar system.

Possible “exotic” nature

The unusual features have prompted a debate amongst the scientific group. A bulk of the scientific community, including officials at NASA, maintains that 3I/ATLAS “looks and behaves like a comet,” they admit the object “is fascinating, exciting and scientifically very important.”

Still, alternate views persist. Some scientists, including proponents of more speculative theories, suggest the possibility of an artificial origin.

3I/ATLAS travels further away: Where do we go from here?

The arrival of 3I/ATLAS presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Scientists say studying its composition and behaviour could offer rare direct insight into the building blocks of other star systems.

The data obtained from the interstellar object has the potential to shed light on how planets and comets form in alien solar systems.

The coming months will be crucial for astronomers and space enthusiasts. It will be the last chance to get better telescopic data, spectral observations, and perhaps even spacecraft tracking to help resolve whether 3I/ATLAS is simply a strange comet.