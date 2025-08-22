55 million US visa holders under review as Trump admin intensifies immigration crackdown

Over 55 million US visa holders and applicants are now under review as the Trump administration strengthens its crackdown on immigrants. As per an AP report, this review is being done to check for any violations which could lead to deportation. As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause in all visas for foreign truck drivers, the state department said it was vetting around 55 million visa holders, applicants (REUTERS)

In a written answer to AP, the US State Department said all US visa holders, including tourists, are now under "continuous vetting". IN case any violation is found, the visa will be revoked and the person will be considering "ineligible" to visit the US.

If the person is in the United States, the visa holder will then be deported to their home country.

The State Department said it was looking for indicators of ineligibility, including people staying past the timeframe outlined in a visa, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity or providing support to a terrorist organisation.

“We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance, indicating a potential ineligibility,” said the State Department.

Shortly after this news went public, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause in all visas for foreign truck drivers.

US halts work visas for foreign truck drivers

Rubio's decision comes after Harjinder Singh, an Indian-origin truck driver, was named as the prime suspect behind a crash in Florida which killed three people.

In his post on X, the top US diplomat said, "the increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers."

In an official statement, the State Department added that it was pausing these work visas to review its "Screening and vetting protocols."

"Ensuring that every driver on our roads meets the highest standards is important to protecting the livelihoods of American truckers and maintaining a secure, resilient supply chain,” the department said, as per AP.

US increasing vetting for visa holders, applicants

The US government had already announced it will be increasing tis vetting of US visa holders as well as applicants as part of its new crackdown. Under President Donald Trump, the State Department has been ordered to look into social media accounts of applicants, visa holders for any “anti-American” activities.

Under this order, social media accounts and activity need to be screened for "hostility" and whether applicants "promote anti-Semitic ideologies'.

“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” said ICE spokesperson Matthew Tragesser earlier this month.