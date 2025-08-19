Truck driver Harjinder Singh in fatal Florida crash was given work permit under Biden: DHS

The Department of Homeland Security has said that the illegal migrant truck driver, whose reckless driving killed three people in Florida, had received work papers under the Biden administration. Harjinder Singh, from India, had been denied a work permit during Donald Trump’s first term in office, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday. Harjinder Singh crossed into the United States in September 2018. (DHS)

Singh crossed into the United States in September 2018. Sources told The New York Post that during Trump’s first term, he was processed for fast-track deportation. Despite this, he was able to stay on in the US, claiming a threat to his life back in India.

He even received a work permit in California and was able to land a trucking job. On August 12, Singh attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “Official Use Only” access point in St. Lucie County. His reckless driving led to a “brutal wreck”, killing three people.

Work permit under Biden administration

“Singh obtained a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in California, despite having no legal right to be in the United States,” said the DHS on Monday.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin hit out at California Governor Gavin Newsom, a member of the Democratic Party.

“Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America.”

ICE issued an immigration detainer on August 16, 2025, following Singh’s arrest, to ensure he remains in custody after his state prosecution. The detainer guarantees that once his criminal case is resolved, he will be immediately transferred to ICE custody rather than released back into the community.

