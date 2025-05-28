Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
What is social media vetting: The new hurdle for international students in US

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2025 02:55 PM IST

US State Department set to social media vet foreign students, says move aims to strengthen security measures against terrorism and antisemitism

The US State Department, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has introduced a new obstacle for international students by planning mandatory social media vetting for all applicants seeking to study in the United States, Reuters reported.

US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)
According to a cable from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, consular sections have been instructed to pause scheduling appointments for student and exchange visitor visa applicants until the vetting process is completed. He added that updated guidelines will be issued once a comprehensive review is finalised.

What does social media vetting mean?

Social media vetting refers to conducting a background check to assess someone's internet presence and their reputation across social media handles. The US State Department will now scrutinise foreign student applicants on their social media and internet presence. 

The administration has not yet elaborated on how it plans to proceed with the vetting procedure, but it said that the scrutiny is aimed at eliminating terrorism and battling antisemitism.

What will the vetting process include?

"The Department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor (F, M, J) visa applicants, and based on that review, plans to issue guidance on expanded social media vetting for all such applicants," the Politico cable said. A senior State Department official confirmed the accuracy of the cable.

According to the cable, the expanded social media vetting will require consular sections to modify their operations, processes, and resource allocation.

Trump's administration has said that student visa and green card holders are subject to deportation over their support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, calling their actions a threat to U.S. foreign policy and accusing them of being pro-Hamas.

What will happen to pre-scheduled appointments?

Rubio had told Politico that appointments that have already been scheduled can proceed under the current guidelines, but available appointments not already taken should be pulled down.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
