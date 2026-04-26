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5-8 shots, shooter had ‘multiple’ arms at Trumps press dinner event: What we know so far
The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials.
Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 09:19 am IST
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The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press.
Speaking at a press conference hours after the incident, the US President said the individual was carrying “multiple weapons” before being stopped by security personnel.
Describing the episode as “unexpected,” Trump called the suspect a “lone-wolf and whack job.”
Here's what we know so far
- The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press.
- While addressing a press conference hours after the shooting incident, Trump said the individual was armed with “multiple weapons” before being stopped by security personnel.
- In his first account of the moment, Trump said he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for something else. The noise was “quite far away,” he said, adding that the first lady quickly realised the gravity of the situation. “I think she knew immediately what happened,” he said, recalling her words: “That’s a bad noise.”
- The disruption came just as the dinner was getting underway. Attendees were eating a spring pea and burrata salad when armed security rushed into the ballroom and shouted for people to get down, an AP report detailed.
- Journalists in formal wear ducked under tables as glasses clinked and wine spilled in the rush for safety, some in the room reported hearing between five and eight shots.
- The FBI, in a statement, confirmed that the suspect is in custody, with its Washington field office responding to the incident. The city’s Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were on the scene and coordinating with federal agencies.
- Trump said in a post shortly after the incident that a “shooter has been apprehended.” He also shared images of the suspect in custody and a clip purportedly showing the individual running through a security checkpoint before being apprehended.
- Speaking at a press conference, Trump struck a defiant tone, saying it was “not the first time a republican has been attacked” and that he “fought like hell to stay and continue the event.” He added he “won’t allow these sick people, thugs, horrible people change the course.” Reflecting on the broader pattern, he said, “the people that do the most, make the biggest impact, they are the ones they go after.”
- Trump also raised concerns about security at the Washington Hilton hotel, saying it was “not a particularly secure” facility. According to AP, during such events typically security focus remains on the ballroom while the hotel remains open to the public.
- One officer was shot during the exchange but was protected by a bulletproof vest, the US President said. The dinner was called off and attendees were asked to exit the venue, with Trump saying it would be rescheduled within the next 30 days.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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