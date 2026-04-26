5-8 shots, shooter had ‘multiple’ arms at Trumps press dinner event: What we know so far

The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press.

FBI confirms shooter in custody after White House dinner scare. US President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump were safely evacuated.(AFP and TruthSocial)

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Speaking at a press conference hours after the incident, the US President said the individual was carrying “multiple weapons” before being stopped by security personnel.

Describing the episode as “unexpected,” Trump called the suspect a “lone-wolf and whack job.”

Here's what we know so far

The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press. While addressing a press conference hours after the shooting incident, Trump said the individual was armed with “multiple weapons” before being stopped by security personnel. In his first account of the moment, Trump said he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for something else. The noise was “quite far away,” he said, adding that the first lady quickly realised the gravity of the situation. “I think she knew immediately what happened,” he said, recalling her words: “That’s a bad noise.” The disruption came just as the dinner was getting underway. Attendees were eating a spring pea and burrata salad when armed security rushed into the ballroom and shouted for people to get down, an AP report detailed. Journalists in formal wear ducked under tables as glasses clinked and wine spilled in the rush for safety, some in the room reported hearing between five and eight shots. The FBI, in a statement, confirmed that the suspect is in custody, with its Washington field office responding to the incident. The city’s Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were on the scene and coordinating with federal agencies. Trump said in a post shortly after the incident that a “shooter has been apprehended.” He also shared images of the suspect in custody and a clip purportedly showing the individual running through a security checkpoint before being apprehended. Speaking at a press conference, Trump struck a defiant tone, saying it was “not the first time a republican has been attacked” and that he “fought like hell to stay and continue the event.” He added he “won’t allow these sick people, thugs, horrible people change the course.” Reflecting on the broader pattern, he said, “the people that do the most, make the biggest impact, they are the ones they go after.” Trump also raised concerns about security at the Washington Hilton hotel, saying it was “not a particularly secure” facility. According to AP, during such events typically security focus remains on the ballroom while the hotel remains open to the public. One officer was shot during the exchange but was protected by a bulletproof vest, the US President said. The dinner was called off and attendees were asked to exit the venue, with Trump saying it would be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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