6 American hostages freed by Venezuela after Richard Grenell‘s meeting with Maduro, Trump says ‘great job!’

Six Americans who were being held hostage in Venezuela have been freed, President Donald Trump has confirmed. This comes after Trump’s envoy for special missions Richard Grenell‘s visit to the South American country. 6 American hostages freed by Venezuela, Donald Trump announces (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Just been informed that we are bringing six hostages home from Venezuela. Thank you to Ric Grenell and my entire staff. Great job!” Trump wrote on X.

Grenell reportedly met with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to warn him about the consequences of detaining the Americans. He shared a photo of the smiling Americans returning home after being released on Friday, January 31. “We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens. They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him,” he wrote.

Richard Grenell went to Latin America on a ‘very specific mission’

At least 10 American citizens were being detained in Venezuela before the release on Friday, January 31. In an earlier call, Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump’s special envoy for Latin America, informed reporters that Grenell has decided to go to Latin America on a “very specific mission” that did not affect the United States’ posture towards Maduro’s leadership. The US government has said Maduro’s election victory was “illegitimate” and a “desperate attempt to seize power.”

The details of the agreement remain unclear, but reports suggest Venezuela agreed to accept the release of the American hostages, and also agreed to take in Venezuelan migrants from the US, in exchange for the US giving Venezuela certain concessions. The Washington Post reported that as part of Claver-Carone said Grenell’s demands to Maduro, Venezuela accepted back its “criminals and gangs,” and also agreed to the release of the six Americans.

Last month, Maduro was sworn in for a third term as Venezuelan president. This came six months after disputed elections, which according to the opposition and international community Maduro had lost. The international community, including the US, have widely rejected the official results of the July 2024 election. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has stressed that Grenell's visit did not mean that the US recognises Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader.