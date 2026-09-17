60 Minutes teases first Patrick Clancy interview since Lindsay Clancy trial; here's when and how to watch

Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, is set to appear for his first television interview after the trial. He will appear on ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday, September 20.

Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy, looks on from the stand during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., July 29, 2026. David L. Ryan/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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This will be Patrick’s first extensive remarks since taking the stand in his former wife’s trial.

60 Minutes teased the interview in an X post, sharing a video of Patrick preparing for it and writing, “Patrick Clancy. This Sunday. Only on 60 Minutes.”

When will Patrick Clancy appear on 60 Minutes and how to watch the interview?

Patrick will appear on ‘6o Minutes’ on Sunday, September 20 at 7 p.m. ET. He will speak with correspondent Ross Douthat "about his grief, his memories of his children, and the baseless conspiracy theories that flooded social media since his ex-wife's murder trial," according to a description on 60 Minutes' YouTube channel.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

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{{^usCountry}} ‘60 Minutes’ airs on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. Paramount+ has monthly or annual subscription plans to choose from, and it starts at $8.99 per month for an ad-supported plan and $13.99 per month for an ad-free plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘60 Minutes’ airs on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. Paramount+ has monthly or annual subscription plans to choose from, and it starts at $8.99 per month for an ad-supported plan and $13.99 per month for an ad-free plan. {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. He is recognized as a grieving father and a key prosecution witness.

The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

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Also Read | Lindsay Clancy: What happens after a mistrial? Can prosecutors ask for a new trial? Where the case stands now

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.