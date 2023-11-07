69-year-old Jewish man dies after clash with pro-Palestinian protestors in Westlake Village, California

69-year-old Jewish man, Paul Kessler, who was injured during a clash with pro-Palestinian protesters in Westlake Village, California during a protest centered on the Israel-Hamas has died. Authorities are investigating his death as a possible hate crime.

69-year-old Jewish man, Paul Kessler, dies after injury during clash with pro-Palestine protestors in Westlake Village, California

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paul, a supporter of Israel, died from a head injury he suffered on Sunday at a rally in Thousand Oaks, where he was confronted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

An autopsy on Monday ruled his death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma to the head, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, deputies said Kessler was hit in the head before he fell to the ground.

ALSO READ| Marijuana use could escalate your risk of stroke and heart failure, Claims American Heart Association

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles also said in a statement that Kessler was struck with a megaphone, but authorities did not confirm that detail on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video posted on X showed a man lying on the pavement with blood on his head, while two people, including a woman wearing a “Free Palestine” jacket, tried to help him.

Moshe Bryski, a local rabbi from Chabad of Agoura Hills told New York Post that Kessler was a counter-protester to a pro-Palestinian demonstration, and that he was “not a closet Zionist – he wore it like a badge of honor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He was a proud Jew and proud Israel supporter,” Bryski said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, the sheriff’s office said. Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time to provide more information.

ALSO READ| Side-effects linked to Ozempic kills a woman in Australia, claims husband

Michael Barclay, a local rabbi who has been in contact with the police, said authorities were still looking for any footage or witnesses that could shed light on the incident. Ventura County Supervisor Jeff Gorell expressed his grief and condolences over the death.

“I’m heartbroken to hear of the tragic death of an elderly man today after having been struck at a protest in my district,” he wrote on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON