Islamabad, Pakistan's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran have been going on with a "realistic and positively optimistic" approach, official sources said on Saturday, while emphasising "a deal is only done when it's done".

A deal is only done when it’s done: Pak official sources on Iran-US talks

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As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir wrapped up their respective visits to West Asia, reports began to circulate about the second round of talks in Islamabad.

It is not yet clear when the next round of talks will take place.

"As all eyes are set on the next round of Peace Talks in Islamabad, there is a need to remain realistic and positively optimistic. However, what also must be understood is that a deal is only done when it's done," an official source said.

According to sources, ever since President Trump announced his intention to travel to Islamabad for the signing of the peace deal, there has been a media frenzy bordering on hyper optimism as if the deal is already done and only signing is left.

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{{^usCountry}} "This line of reporting stems from either a lack of knowledge of the current status of talks or the complications of the conflict and the decades-old antagonistic relationship between belligerents," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This line of reporting stems from either a lack of knowledge of the current status of talks or the complications of the conflict and the decades-old antagonistic relationship between belligerents," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan has played a monumental role as the mediator in the peace process and achieved the impossible by getting warring parties in the same room for direct talks, but it must be clearly understood that the "job is not done yet", even though tremendous progress has been made, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan has played a monumental role as the mediator in the peace process and achieved the impossible by getting warring parties in the same room for direct talks, but it must be clearly understood that the "job is not done yet", even though tremendous progress has been made, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The process requires step-by-step, point-by-point negotiation, messaging and agreement, which is an unimaginably tedious process that takes time, great patience and a mediator trusted by both, another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The process requires step-by-step, point-by-point negotiation, messaging and agreement, which is an unimaginably tedious process that takes time, great patience and a mediator trusted by both, another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This is exactly what is taking place, and while there is agreement by both sides on most points, the process of negotiation on the more contentious issues is a work in progress," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is exactly what is taking place, and while there is agreement by both sides on most points, the process of negotiation on the more contentious issues is a work in progress," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that Pakistan remains hopeful and committed to a positive outcome, but at the end of the day, it is the two warring parties who have to agree to the terms.

They also warned of the spectre of domestic compulsions and the role of spoilers, which they said is also always lurking in the shadows.

However, the sources confirmed that Pakistan remains the key mediator and Islamabad remains the preferred venue for the "deal signing" if and when it's done.

Pakistan has started preparing to host the second round of high-stakes talks between the US and Iran during the next week, officials said on Friday.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan last week aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement.

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The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on April 22.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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