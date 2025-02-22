Menu Explore
A look at some Yankees players who trimmed their hair to comport with the team's facial hair policy

AP |
Feb 22, 2025 11:41 PM IST

A look at some Yankees players who trimmed their hair to comport with the team's facial hair policy

TAMPA, Fla. — A look at the hair of some players before and after they joined the New York Yankees: Reggie Jackson

Before signing with the Yankees ahead of the 1977 season, Jackson spent 1968-75 with the Oakland Athletics, a team that became known as the Mustache Gang at the encouragement of owner Charles O. Finley. Jackson had a beard at times with the A's. Randy Johnson

Acquired from Seattle before the 2005 season, Johnson trimmed his shoulder-length hair and was clean shaven when he reported for spring training. Owner George Steinbrenner greeted him by saying: “Glad you’re here. Glad you’re cleaned up, and glad you’re here.” Johnny Damon

Recognizable for his long hair, beard and mustache while helping the Boston Red Sox win the 2004 World Series, Damon looked like a different person with the Yankees from 2006-08. He didn't regrow the long hair after leaving New York but at times kept a short beard during his final three big league seasons. Jason Giambi

He had a goatee and beard while playing for the A's from 1995 to 2001, was clean-shaven with the Yankees, then regrew the facial hair when he returned to Oakland in 2009. Andrew McCutchen

Traded to the Yankees on Aug. 21, 2018, McCutchen shaved his beard as his son watched. “He stared at me for about five minutes and touched all on my face and he seemed to be OK with it,” McCutchen said. Gerrit Cole

He had a beard and long hair while with the Houston Astros, then was clean cut after signing with the Yankees for the 2020 season. While his hair was long enough to curl behind his neck during his first few seasons in pinstripes, it has been shorter in 2024 and this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On