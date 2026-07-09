A Mother Blamed Vaccines for Her Twins’ Deaths. She Is Now Charged With Murder.

A mother in Idaho who said her twin toddlers died after getting routine vaccinations has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, with authorities alleging she suffocated her children. She is being held in jail on a $2 million bond after a grand-jury indictment. Shaw’s defense attorney, Joseph Filicetti, has filed a motion requesting the court reduce her bond to $100,000. If (PEXEL)

After her twins’ death in May 2025, Andrea Renee Shaw, 23 years old, became a vocal antivaxer, and told the Children’s Health Defense, the antivaccine nonprofit founded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that she believed the shots were to blame.

She eventually became a co-plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, alleging it participated in a fraudulent scheme with major vaccine manufacturers to mislead the public about the safety of childhood vaccines. The lawsuit suggests that Shaw’s twins died because of a severe reaction to vaccinations they had received eight days prior.

“I wish I had checked on them more,” she said around the time of their death in a video interview with Children’s Health Defense. She described finding twins Dallas and Tyson cold and lifeless in the same bed together, showing signs of rigor mortis. “They looked as if they had gone in their sleep,” she said.

Last week, Shaw was arrested and charged with her children’s murder. The indictment claims she killed her 18-month-old son and daughter by suffocating them “with premeditation and with malice aforethought,” or by aggravated battery.

She is being held in jail on a $2 million bond after a grand-jury indictment. Shaw’s defense attorney, Joseph Filicetti, has filed a motion requesting the court reduce her bond to $100,000. If found guilty, Shaw faces the potential of life in prison or the death penalty. Her next court date is July 14.