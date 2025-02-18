Menu Explore
Abington Fire: Massive blaze erupts at SPS Technologies building in Pennsylvania, videos surface

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 18, 2025 09:32 AM IST

A massive fire has broken out at the SPS Technologies building in Abington Township, Pennsylvania. The building is located on 301 Highland Avenue.

A massive fire has broken out at the SPS Technologies building in Abington Township, Pennsylvania. The building is located on 301 Highland Avenue. The blaze was first reported late Monday night. Resident have been asked to avoid the area.

Fire erupts at SPS Technologies building in Abington, Pennsylvania.(Representational Image)
Fire erupts at SPS Technologies building in Abington, Pennsylvania.(Representational Image)

Abington Township’s Ward 6 Commissioner Jeffrey Browne issued a statement, saying, “Hey neighbors, if you haven’t heard already, there’s a huge fire at SPS Technologies on Highland Ave. I’m sure all of our local Abington Fire Companies are on call including Edge Hill Fire Company. Please keep all of our brave first responders as well as any employees that were in the building in your thoughts and prayers and please avoid the area!!”

About SPS Technologies -

Founded in Jenkintown in 1903 as the Standard Pressed Steel Company, SPS Technologies is a supplier for aerospace fasteners and fittings.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
