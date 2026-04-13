Adriana Hernandez kidnapping: Florida Amber Alert issued for missing teen from Santa Rosa County; what we know

Adriana Hernandez, a 15-year-old from Milton in Santa Rosa County, Florida, is the subject of an active Florida Amber Alert issued on Monday. She was last seen on April 7, 2026, in the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton, located in the Florida Panhandle. Authorities now believe she may have crossed state lines into Georgia.

Key Details

Adriana Hernandez is missing.(X)

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Last Seen: April 7, 2026, in the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton, Florida (Santa Rosa County, in the Florida Panhandle).

Description: White-Hispanic female, 5'1" tall, ~130 lbs, brown hair (may have a reddish-brown tint), brown eyes.

Possible Location: Authorities believe she may have traveled to Georgia.

Status: The case was upgraded to an Amber Alert due to an ongoing investigation, indicating authorities believe she is in imminent danger. No specific suspect or vehicle details have been publicly released yet.

What to Do

If you have any information on her whereabouts:

Contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office at 850-983-1190 Call 911 Or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 (1-888-FL-MISSING)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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