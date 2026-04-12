After Artemis II splashdown, NASA announces unveils new Moon and Mars projects

NASA has outlined its next steps in lunar exploration following the successful splashdown of the Artemis II mission. The space administration has now signalled a transition towards a more advanced mission for Artemis III and IV.

NASA has announced its future plans after the successful Artemis II mission with attention shift to Artemis III and IV, focusing on moon landing capabilities. (Photo by Joel KOWSKY / NASA / AFP) (AFP)

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The Artemis II spacecraft returned safely to Earth after a 10-day journey around the Moon, marking the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years. The mission validated critical systems needed for long-duration deep-space travel.

NASA officials and mission planners have indicated that after reaching this milestone, attention will now turn to future missions that are intended to test lunar landing capabilities and increase human presence beyond Earth.

Read more: Major milestone for NASA as Artemis II splashes down after historic Moon mission

What comes after Artemis II?

The success of Artemis II is being seen as a critical turning point in modern space exploration.

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{{^usCountry}} The mission tested Orion’s life-support systems, navigation, and heat shield under real deep-space conditions. Astronauts travelled over 250,000 miles from Earth during the mission, the farthest distance reached by humans since the Apollo era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mission tested Orion’s life-support systems, navigation, and heat shield under real deep-space conditions. Astronauts travelled over 250,000 miles from Earth during the mission, the farthest distance reached by humans since the Apollo era. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NASA officials have described the mission as a “foundation” for future exploration, enabling more complex missions in the coming years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NASA officials have described the mission as a “foundation” for future exploration, enabling more complex missions in the coming years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NASA’s next major mission, Artemis III, is expected to build on the success of Artemis II by testing key technologies required for future Moon landings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NASA’s next major mission, Artemis III, is expected to build on the success of Artemis II by testing key technologies required for future Moon landings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to NASA's roadmap, Artemis III is currently targeted for around 2027. The mission will involve astronauts launching aboard the Orion spacecraft and conducting docking tests with commercial moon landers developed by companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NASA's roadmap, Artemis III is currently targeted for around 2027. The mission will involve astronauts launching aboard the Orion spacecraft and conducting docking tests with commercial moon landers developed by companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Artemis 2 Moon flypast today, Netflix to livestream: All about Nasa mission's big day

Future moon landing and long-term goals

Reuters has reported that China wants to send its own crewed spaceship to the moon by 2030. However, NASA aims to accomplish the goal ahead of China.

NASA has now confirmed that the first crewed Moon landing under the Artemis programme is now expected to take place during Artemis IV, tentatively scheduled for 2028. The organization's official page states that Artemis IV will aim to explore the moon's South Pole region.

In addition to motivating the Artemis Generation, NASA states that the astronauts' observations, samples, and data will deepen our knowledge of our solar system and home planet.

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The organization's overarching goal is to develop a sustained lunar presence as a prelude to a future human mission to Mars.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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