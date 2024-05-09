After Boeing deaths, Pfizer ‘whistleblower’ puts out ‘I am not suicidal’ video

In October 2021, Project Veritas brought attention to Melissa McAtee, a former Pfizer employee who leaked company emails alleging the use of human fetal tissue-derived cell lines in mRNA vaccine lab tests. Former Pfizer employee Melissa McAtee had raised concerns about mRNA vaccines and potential harm, despite backlash.

Although reports suggest that vaccines don't contain aborted fetal cells, McAtee and Project Veritas revealed an email from Vanessa Gelman, Pfizer's senior director, suggesting downplaying the topic. Gelman reportedly wrote, "We should steer clear of the topic" and "not to mention the fetal cell lines."

McAtee had expressed concerns about vaccine ingredients and their potential links to injuries and deaths.

Now after the sudden deaths of two Boeing whistleblowers she has put out a video stressing that any harm to her would be due to Big Pharma and the government.

In the video, McAtee reassured viewers about her well-being, stating she's not suicidal and has a happy family life. She emphasized that she and her family have no disputes or mental health issues and haven't made any unusual changes to their home or car. She attributed any harm to herself to big pharmaceutical companies, tech firms, or the government.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Hello everybody. My name is Melissa McAtee, also known as Melissa Strickler. I am the Pfizer whistleblower that was in manufacturing quality for about five years at Pfizer, but employed total for about ten years," she says.

"I just wanted to put a video of my face out there with my voice stating I am not suicidal. Me and my husband have a happy, healthy marriage. I love my son. I love my family."

While some may dismiss McAtee's concerns as paranoia, others point to similar incidents involving whistleblowers. They cite the case of Brandy Vaughan, a former Merck & Co. representative who faced harassment after speaking out against vaccines. Vaughan died suddenly from a heart attack shortly after sharing her experiences.

Despite the risks, McAtee remains outspoken about mRNA vaccines, refusing to live in fear. She hopes her story will shed light on any potential harm she may face.