After Nintendo Switch 2 preorder delay, fans wonder if Trump tariffs will affect price

After Japanese video game company announced that pre-orders for the anticipated Switch 2 game console would be delayed following President Donald Trump's tariff announcement, several fans wondered if prices would be hiked too. Nintendo was supposed to start taking pre-orders in the US on April 9. However, a revised date has not been announced. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have been delayed following Trump's tariff announcement(AFP)

Switch 2's June 5 launch date is unchanged.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update the timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged," Nintendo said in a statement.

Nintendo’s Switch 1 consoles were made in China and Vietnam, news agency Reuters reported in 2019. Vietnam was hit with a 46% tariff, and China is at a whopping 54%. The Japanese video game company hasn’t said where its new consoles will be made.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

The Switch 2 will cost $449.99 in the US. Nintendo revealed its new console on the same day President Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs. It comes with several upgrades, including a larger 7.9-inch 1080p display, 256GB of storage, and a C-button for in-game chats. Switch 1 is priced at $299.

While Nintendo did not confirm if the Switch 2's price will be increased following the tariff announcement, several fans asked for clarity.

“The price of Nintendo Switch 2 definitely going up in the United States. How unfortunate for you guys, it was already stupidly priced there compared to Japan and UK for example. Orange man and his stupid Tesla lapdog needs to be destroyed in all honesty,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Its 100% gonna be a price hike. Nintendo isnt going to foot the tariffs themselves 😭” another one added.