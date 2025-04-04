Nintendo Switch 2 is official – Here’s how it stacks up against the Steam Deck

Nintendo’s Switch 2 has finally been revealed in full, and it serves as the direct successor to the Nintendo Switch, which was launched in 2017. It certainly adds a new dimension to the handheld console market and intensifies competition with the Steam Deck and other Windows-based consoles like the ASUS ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go 2. Here, let us compare the Switch 2 with the Valve Steam Deck models to see how it compares, read on. The Nintendo Switch 2 has heightened competition in the handheld gaming market.(Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Valve Steam Deck OLED/LCD: Specifications Compared

While Nintendo hasn’t disclosed the exact specifications of the Switch 2, particularly regarding the processor, it is known to be powered by a custom Nvidia chip. It is reportedly as powerful as a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro. This is evident in the calibre of games being launched for the system, including Cyberpunk 2077.

In comparison, the Steam Deck uses an AMD APU and comes equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Now, looking at the display: the Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch LCD panel, offering full HD resolution, a high refresh rate of 120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, and HDR capability. The Steam Deck OLED, on the other hand, has a 1280x800 panel and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Its LCD counterpart shares the same resolution but is limited to 60Hz.

Things change when docked. The Switch 2 supports output at 4K 60Hz, 1440p or 1080p at 120Hz, and even up to 7680x4320 at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz. The LCD model supports the same. Notably, the Switch 2 offers HDR10 support, which Steam Deck models lack.

As for battery life, the Switch 2 houses a 5220mAh battery. In contrast, the Steam Deck OLED and LCD models come with 50Wh and 40Wh batteries, respectively. Battery life varies, with the Switch 2 estimated at 2 to 6.5 hours, the Steam Deck OLED at 3 to 12 hours, and the LCD version at 2 to 8 hours.

Nintendo Switch 2 Vs Valve Steam Deck: Price And Games

In terms of pricing, the Nintendo Switch 2 starts at $449.99 USD. The Steam Deck is more expensive for the OLED model at $549.99 USD, while the LCD model is more affordable at $399.99 USD. Both versions of the Steam Deck are already available, whereas the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on 5 June 2025.

It’s also worth noting that none of these models are officially available in the Indian market. They can only be acquired through grey market channels, just like the first-generation Switch, which also lacks an official warranty in India.

When it comes to games, Nintendo continues to offer exclusive titles like Mario Kart World. The Switch 2 is also gaining several demanding titles that were previously unplayable on the original Switch, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Street Fighter 6.

Meanwhile, the Steam Deck offers a wide range of PC games, including many that are Deck Verified. These include titles like Elden Ring, Split Fiction, The Last of Us Part I and Part II Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, Cult of the Lamb, and more.

