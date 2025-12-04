After Nobel Prize row, Trump gets grand gesture in DOGE-targeted Peace building

The U.S. Institute of Peace’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., was officially renamed the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 3, 2025. Trump gets grand gesture in DOGE-targeted Peace building(REUTERS)

This comes as the signing of the peace agreement is scheduled between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), brokered with White House backing.

Grand gesture for the “global peacemaker”?

According to reporting from The Washington Post, the institute’s headquarters signage has indeed been changed. The report reads, “The name ‘Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace’ is now emblazoned in several places on what has often been dubbed the Peace Building.”

The story notes that the renaming follows recent diplomatic efforts by Trump and is widely viewed as intended to cement his legacy as a “global peacemaker.”

However, the institute in question is a congressionally created nonprofit founded in 1984 with the mission of mediating conflicts, advancing diplomacy and promoting global peace.

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had fired virtually the entire USIP board and staff, removed its president and attempted to dismantle the institute under an executive order earlier in 2025.

In March, DOGE agents, backed by police, forcibly entered the building in an act USIP’s leadership denounced as an “illegal takeover.” In May, a federal judge ruled those actions unlawful, restoring control to USIP’s original board and declaring DOGE’s takeover “null and void.”

An account from Axios notes that the change is a result of the controversial year in which the Trump-era DOGE attempted to dismantle USIP, adding context to why the renaming is considered significant.

Trump's agenda to bolster his “peacemaker” image

The administration's decision to rename the building seems aimed at bolstering its image as a “peace-first” global actor.

The Washington Post notes that Trump’s name now appears in multiple places on the building. This is a clear public gesture tied to his administration’s push for a legacy of diplomacy, coming just ahead of a planned peace-deal signing between the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and previous moves to negotiate ceasefires or agreements abroad, including in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

An associated source told The Washington Post the move had “been in the works for quite a while,” indicating it was not a spontaneous act but a deliberate strategic effort to project U.S. influence as peace-oriented under Trump.

Is this legally viable?

In May 2025, a federal judge declared the takeover by the DOGE and the removal of board members and mass firing as unlawful.

Two months later, a second round of dismissals was reported after the temporary court ruling, leaving the functioning capacity of the organisation in shambles.

Some former USIP personnel and international partners expressed concern that the upheaval and now the renaming to include a political name undermine the institute’s long-standing reputation as a neutral, non-partisan mediator.

The politicisation will erode trust among foreign counterparts who once engaged with USIP’s interventions and will stand as a noble peace prize-sized pillar between genuine peacebuilding efforts.