Trump says 'very good' talks with Russia on Ukraine, next steps remain unclear

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reportedly said that his envoys had a “very good” meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on negotiating a peace plan in the Russia-Ukraine war, but also cautioned that what happens next is still unclear. "They had a very good meeting yesterday with President Putin," Trump said, adding, "What comes out of that meeting? I can't tell you."(AFP file)

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner left the Kremlin with no breakthrough on the peace deal after a long meeting that lasted into the early hours of Wednesday, AFP reported.

The Russian leader gave the impression that he wants to end the war, Trump said. Meanwhile, Ukraine and its European allies accused Putin of feigning interest in peace efforts after five hours of talks with US envoys at the Kremlin produced no breakthrough.

The UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said that, the Russian leader “should end the bluster and the bloodshed and be ready to come to the table and to support a just and lasting peace.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged Putin to “stop wasting the world’s time.”

Witkoff and Kushner are set to meet with Ukraine's lead negotiator next, on Thursday in Miami, for further talks, a senior Trump administration official told AP.

A peace proposal was made public by the USA last month and was criticised for favouring Moscow as it granted it some of the Kremlin's core demands that Kyiv has rejected as nonstarters.

Many European leaders share a concern that if Putin gets what he wants in Ukraine, he will have free rein to threaten their countries, which already have faced incursions from Russian drones and fighter jets.