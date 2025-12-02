‘We are ready’: Vladimir Putin says Russia prepared for war if Europe ‘wants one’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was “ready” for war if Europe sought one, accusing European leaders of undermining US-led efforts to finalise a peace plan for the Ukraine conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin warns Europe, says 'we are ready for war'(AP)

His remarks came ahead of a crucial meeting in Moscow with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are holding high-level talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year-old war.

“We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now,” Putin told reporters in Moscow, according to news agency AFP.

“They have no peaceful agenda, they are on the side of war,” he said, reiterating his claim that European governments were obstructing Washington’s attempts to secure a settlement.

Putin criticises changes to US peace draft

Putin also criticised European-proposed amendments to President Donald Trump’s latest peace outline, saying the modifications “aimed solely at one thing — to completely block the entire peace process and put forward demands that are absolutely unacceptable for Russia”.

Washington has circulated a 28-point draft plan to end the conflict, which was later revised after objections from Kyiv and European capitals.

The amendments were made after critics in Europe argued that the initial version conceded too much to Moscow, particularly on territorial issues.

European leaders have repeatedly said that no “unfair peace” should be imposed on Ukraine, warning that Kyiv must not be pressured into accepting terms favourable to Russia.