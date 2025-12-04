Trump approval ratings dip to 38 per cent hits seventh week slump

The weekly poll by the Economist/YouGov showed that US President Donald Trump has a 38 per cent approval rating and a 57 per cent disapproval rating. For the seventh straight week, his net approval rating remained -15 or lower. When asked if people would like to see Trump serving another term as president after 2028, 21 per cent of people replied with yes, while 68 per cent refused.(Bloomberg)

The survey, which has a margin of error of 3.2, showed that from November 28 to December 1, 38 per cent of people approved of the way he is handling the job while 57 per cent disapproved. The participants were asked 41 questions.

As per the polls, 56 per cent of Americans think Trump is using his office for personal gain, while 32 per cent don't. In May, the figures showed that 52% thought he was, and 35% didn't.

The participants were also asked if they approve of the way Trump is handling the Russia-Ukraine situation. While 33 per cent of participants approved of this, 46 disapproved of the way he is handling the situation.

Along with this, 56 per cent of people think Trump is directing the Justice Department to go after his political enemies, and 24% don't.

The poll was conducted on 1,628 US adult citizens, and the participants were selected randomly by YouGov.

While Trump's net approval, which is the percentage of approval minus disapproval, was at or below -15, a few times in his second term, those slumps lasted only a week or two.

In his first term, Trump's net approval stayed at or below -15 for more than three weeks.

Earlier in November, Trump's approval ratings fell to 38 per cent as per data by the Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was the lowest since his return to power.

As per the data, Trump began his second term with 47 per cent approval ratings. The Reuters/Ipsos poll data also showed that 20 per cent of Americans approve of how the President has handled the Epstein case.