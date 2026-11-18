Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-related companies rose on Wednesday after Nvidia gave a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast. The outlook helped reassure investors that demand for AI technology and infrastructure remains strong, despite concerns following the sudden exit of longtime CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia's strong revenue forecast lifts AI stocks and chipmakers after Jensen Huang's exit. (Photo credit: Unsplash) (Unsplash)

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Nvidia shares rose 3.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. This was higher than analysts' average estimate of $125.25 billion, according to Reuters.

Nvidia CEO exit and revenue forecast

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Nvidia has ruled out rehiring Huang, whose sudden exit last week ended nearly three decades of founder-led control at the company. His departure followed revelations about extramarital affairs.

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia and other AI stocks rise after the revenue forecast? Nvidia forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $125.25 billion. The stronger outlook reassured investors that demand for AI chips and data-centre infrastructure remains strong. How could Jensen Huang’s departure affect Nvidia after its strong forecast? The forecast gave Nvidia’s management some breathing room, but investors will continue to watch the leadership transition. The board has ruled out reinstating Huang and is seeking a permanent CEO. What does Nvidia stopping Hopper chip shipments to China mean for its outlook? Nvidia said its latest business forecast does not include further sales of licensed Hopper data-centre products to China. The company did not explain why shipments stopped, while its overall revenue forecast remained above analysts’ expectations.

Nvidia is a major supplier of chips used to power AI data centres around the world. Its financial results are closely watched by investors because they provide an indication of how much companies are spending on AI infrastructure and whether demand for AI technology is growing.

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{{^usCountry}} Nvidia's latest financial performance has given its management some breathing room following Huang's departure. However, the wider AI sector will need to show that companies can turn growing demand for AI infrastructure into long-term profits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nvidia's latest financial performance has given its management some breathing room following Huang's departure. However, the wider AI sector will need to show that companies can turn growing demand for AI infrastructure into long-term profits. {{/usCountry}}

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"For Nvidia, strong earnings have bought management time," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. She added that the results had strengthened confidence in AI infrastructure demand.

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AI stocks rise as data centre demand grows

Shares of companies that provide cloud computing services using Nvidia-backed infrastructure also moved higher.

CoreWeave shares jumped 5.4%.

Nebius Group shares gained 7%.

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Shares of companies involved in building and operating data centres recorded strong gains.

Applied Digital shares rose.

IREN shares gained.

Core Scientific shares moved higher.

Hut 8 shares also advanced.

The stocks gained between 5.3% and 6.6%, according to Reuters.

Chip stocks and tech shares gain

Semiconductor stocks, which have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, also traded higher.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares gained 2.9%.

Broadcom shares rose 2.9%.

Intel shares climbed 1.8%.

Companies that make memory chips and data storage products also benefited from the positive sentiment around AI demand.

Micron Technology shares rose 3.2%.

Western Digital shares gained 3.1%.

Sandisk shares advanced 3.6%, according to Reuters.

Shares of companies supplying technology and equipment used in AI infrastructure also moved higher. Lumentum and Coherent, which make photonic products used in optical communications, recorded gains. Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Super Micro Computer, which make servers used in data centres, also advanced. These companies' shares gained between 3.2% and 6%, according to Reuters.

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Shares of large technology companies that are investing heavily in AI infrastructure also moved higher, although their gains were more limited.

Oracle shares rose.

Alphabet shares gained.

Amazon shares advanced.

Meta Platforms shares moved higher.

Microsoft shares also gained.

These stocks recorded gains ranging between 0.4% and 2.8%, according to Reuters.

The positive sentiment around Nvidia's revenue forecast extended to Asian markets. Some technology and AI-related stocks in Japan closed higher. South Korean technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also recorded gains during an upbeat trading session, according to Reuters.

Nasdaq correction and Anthropic IPO in focus

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The AI trade had already faced challenges following the Democrats' sweeping victories in the US midterm elections. Investors worried that the new political situation could lead to tougher regulations on data centre construction.

Concerns over stricter rules for data centre projects added pressure on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had entered correction territory earlier in November amid the broader selloff, according to Reuters.

Investors are now watching Anthropic's planned public offering, which could provide another indication of how much appetite there is for AI-related investments. Anthropic is preparing to price its public offering later on Wednesday. The company's valuation could reach as much as $1.4 trillion.

The IPO will be closely watched as investors assess whether enthusiasm for AI companies can continue despite concerns about valuations, spending and their ability to generate sustainable profits, according to Reuters.

What investors will watch next

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Nvidia's strong revenue forecast has helped ease concerns about weakening AI demand and the company's future following Huang's exit.

However, investors will continue to monitor leadership changes at Nvidia, spending on AI data centres, potential regulatory hurdles and whether AI companies can turn their growing business into lasting profits. Anthropic's IPO will be the next important test for the sector.