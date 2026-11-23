AI stocks bounced back on Monday after suffering heavy losses last week, with chipmakers and other companies linked to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade recording strong gains.

AI stocks and chipmakers rebound after Nvidia brings back Jensen Huang as CEO. (Representative) more less

Nvidia shares surged as much as 30% on Monday after the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer (CEO), in a major turnaround following his resignation earlier this month, Yahoo Finance reported.

Nvidia board brings Jensen Huang back as CEO

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Nvidia's board unanimously approved Huang's return, according to a company statement released on Monday morning before the US stock market opened. The company said it consulted senior US government officials before making the decision. The board said it received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang's return would not create any national security risks, the statement added.

Deep Dive Why did AI stocks rebound after last week's sell-off? The recovery followed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, which boosted investor confidence in Nvidia and other AI-linked stocks. The rebound came after a sharp decline the previous week. Which chip stocks rose during the AI stock rebound? Nvidia shares surged, while AMD and Broadcom gained around 4%. Micron and SK Hynix recorded double-digit gains, and TSMC rose 13%. How did Jensen Huang's return affect Nvidia shares? Nvidia shares rose by around 30% on Monday after the board unanimously reinstated Huang as CEO. The board said it had consulted senior US government officials and was confident his return posed no national security risk.

US President Donald Trump had publicly called for Huang's reinstatement on Sunday, urging Nvidia's board to bring him back as CEO.

AMD, Broadcom and Arm shares rise

Other major chipmakers also recovered on Monday after recording double-digit losses last week. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom both gained around 4%, Yahoo Finance reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Arm Holdings shares also moved higher after the chip designer announced that its CEO, Rene Haas, had renewed his contract and would remain with the company through 2033.

Haas had reportedly been among the people considered by Nvidia as a possible successor to Huang after the latter's resignation earlier this month.

Micron, SK Hynix and TSMC stocks jump

Memory chipmakers also recorded strong gains during Monday's recovery. Micron Technology and South Korea's SK Hynix both saw their shares jump by double-digit percentages, Yahoo Finance reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures chips for Nvidia, gained 13%. Shares of semiconductor equipment maker ASML also climbed 9%.

AI stocks rebound after last week's sell-off

The recovery was not limited to chipmakers, as other companies linked to the AI industry also recorded sharp gains. Neocloud companies CoreWeave and Nebius rose as much as 30% on Monday morning, Yahoo Finance reported.

Other AI-related companies also moved higher. Shares of optical technology company Coherent and clean energy company Bloom Energy both recorded double-digit percentage gains.

The broader recovery followed a major sell-off across AI stocks last week, which came after AI developer Anthropic made a strong public market debut.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anthropic shares also recovered on Monday, gaining 5% after falling 9% on Friday, Yahoo Finance reported.

The gains across chipmakers, memory companies and other AI-linked businesses showed a broad recovery in the AI trade after last week's sharp market decline.