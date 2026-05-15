Akron plane crash update: Scary video from Canterbury Circle shows massive explosion, fire
Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports of a plane crash near a residential neighborhood in Akron
UPDATE: 3News cited Akron police sources to report that two people died after a plane crashed into a residential area on Canterbury Circle inside the Coventry Crossing development. According to Akron police officials, no residents have been reported injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking charge of the investigation.
Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports of a plane crash near a residential neighborhood in Akron, according to local police. Authorities said calls about the incident began coming in around 4 PM local time, with witnesses, as per News5 Cleveland, saying that an aircraft down near Canterbury Circle in the southern part of the city.
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Officials have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured, and the extent of any property damage remains unclear as first responders continue assessing the scene. However, scary videos emerged from the scene, showing a massive fire.
Posting a video from the scene a local tweeted: “Early reports coming in of a fire on Swartz in the Coventry Crossings area. Folks are claiming a crash of some sort. Be advised. Will update. As of this moment, we have reason to believe that a plane has crashed into a house on Canterbury Circle. 4 PM.”{{/usCountry}}
Posting a video from the scene a local tweeted: “Early reports coming in of a fire on Swartz in the Coventry Crossings area. Folks are claiming a crash of some sort. Be advised. Will update. As of this moment, we have reason to believe that a plane has crashed into a house on Canterbury Circle. 4 PM.”{{/usCountry}}
“SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO HOME in the Canterbury Circle area of Akron, Ohio It has triggered a massive explosion and raging fire. Homes engulfed, thick black smoke pouring out. Casualties still unknown as first responders rush in,” another one shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.{{/usCountry}}
“SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO HOME in the Canterbury Circle area of Akron, Ohio It has triggered a massive explosion and raging fire. Homes engulfed, thick black smoke pouring out. Casualties still unknown as first responders rush in,” another one shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.{{/usCountry}}
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“A small plane has crashed into a home in the Canterbury Circle area of Akron, Ohio🙏” a third local tweeted.
Police said there was no immediate indication that the aircraft struck any nearby homes, despite the crash occurring close to a residential area.
Further details about the type of plane involved and the number of people onboard were not immediately released.
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Akron is a city located in northeastern Ohio, roughly 40 miles south of Cleveland. Known historically as the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron became famous due to the presence of major tire manufacturers including Goodyear. The city lies in Summit County and is also near Cuyahoga Valley National Park, a popular natural attraction between Akron and Cleveland.