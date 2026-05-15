Akron plane crash update: Scary video from Canterbury Circle shows massive explosion, fire

UPDATE: 3News cited Akron police sources to report that two people died after a plane crashed into a residential area on Canterbury Circle inside the Coventry Crossing development. According to Akron police officials, no residents have been reported injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking charge of the investigation.

A plane crash was reported in Akron, Ohio on Thursday(Unsplash)

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Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports of a plane crash near a residential neighborhood in Akron, according to local police. Authorities said calls about the incident began coming in around 4 PM local time, with witnesses, as per News5 Cleveland, saying that an aircraft down near Canterbury Circle in the southern part of the city.

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Officials have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured, and the extent of any property damage remains unclear as first responders continue assessing the scene. However, scary videos emerged from the scene, showing a massive fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting a video from the scene a local tweeted: “Early reports coming in of a fire on Swartz in the Coventry Crossings area. Folks are claiming a crash of some sort. Be advised. Will update. As of this moment, we have reason to believe that a plane has crashed into a house on Canterbury Circle. 4 PM.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting a video from the scene a local tweeted: “Early reports coming in of a fire on Swartz in the Coventry Crossings area. Folks are claiming a crash of some sort. Be advised. Will update. As of this moment, we have reason to believe that a plane has crashed into a house on Canterbury Circle. 4 PM.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO HOME in the Canterbury Circle area of Akron, Ohio It has triggered a massive explosion and raging fire. Homes engulfed, thick black smoke pouring out. Casualties still unknown as first responders rush in,” another one shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO HOME in the Canterbury Circle area of Akron, Ohio It has triggered a massive explosion and raging fire. Homes engulfed, thick black smoke pouring out. Casualties still unknown as first responders rush in,” another one shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

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“A small plane has crashed into a home in the Canterbury Circle area of Akron, Ohio🙏” a third local tweeted.

Police said there was no immediate indication that the aircraft struck any nearby homes, despite the crash occurring close to a residential area.

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Further details about the type of plane involved and the number of people onboard were not immediately released.

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Akron is a city located in northeastern Ohio, roughly 40 miles south of Cleveland. Known historically as the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron became famous due to the presence of major tire manufacturers including Goodyear. The city lies in Summit County and is also near Cuyahoga Valley National Park, a popular natural attraction between Akron and Cleveland.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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